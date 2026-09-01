DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin to Stand Trial for Capital Murder

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 01, 2026 8:55 PM
Advertisement
Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin to Stand Trial for Capital Murder
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

The first phase of the long legal saga surrounding the assassination of Charlie Kirk is over. His alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, can stand trial for capital murder. After hearing arguments from both legal teams, the judge ruled that Mr. Robinson knew there was a “reasonable risk” of death to others during the event, clearing the way for the death penalty. Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah (via ABC News):

Advertisement

Judge Tony Graf's decision follows final oral arguments from both sides in the high-profile case in a Provo courtroom on Tuesday, during which attorneys primarily debated an aggravating factor that would make Robinson eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

"Viewed in the light most favorable to the prosecution, this evidence is sufficient at this stage to support a reasonable belief the defendant is the individual who shot and killed Charlie Kirk," Graf said.

The judge also found that there was a reasonable known risk of death to others at the time of the shooting, allowing prosecutors to pursue the death penalty.

[…]

The 23-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated murder, a capital felony, which alleges that others were knowingly endangered in the shooting. He was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Judge Graf found probable cause for Robinson to stand trial on all charges. Not guilty pleas were entered on the defendant's behalf following the judge's ruling.

Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty in the case.

Recommended
We Found Every 9/11 Tweet Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Want You to See Matt Vespa The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Robinson pleaded not guilty to all charges

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | CRIME | LAW & ORDER | UTAH
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

We Found Every 9/11 Tweet Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Want You to See

We Found Every 9/11 Tweet Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Want You to See

Matt Vespa
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

Kurt Schlichter
An Oklahoma ‘Data Center’ Leak Wasted 3 Million Gallons of Water. Here’s What the Outrage Left Out.

An Oklahoma ‘Data Center’ Leak Wasted 3 Million Gallons of Water. Here’s What the Outrage Left Out.

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos