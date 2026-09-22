CNN’s Croc Tears

Somewhere in a green room in Atlanta, a CNN producer is polishing his outrage face for tonight’s segment on “the death of press freedom.” Never mind that the segment is happening on television, in America, uncensored, unmolested, and beamed into however many homes still bother tuning in. The crime, apparently, is that CNN’s laminated hall pass to roam the White House grounds got revoked.

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President Trump removed CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House grounds after years of what the administration characterizes as false reporting. That’s it. Nobody’s newsroom got raided. Nobody’s sources got subpoenaed. Nobody’s phone got tapped. A handful of outlets lost the privilege of parking a camera crew inside the fence — and somehow this is being sold to you as the sequel to Kristallnacht.

The First Amendment protects a network’s right to publish — it does not entitle anyone to a hard pass, a briefing room seat, or a spot in the press pool. That’s not a Trump talking point; it’s how White House access has worked forever, whatever a judge eventually decides about this particular fight. CNN can still say whatever it wants about this administration from a studio in Atlanta. What it cannot do is demand a permanent, taxpayer-subsidized parking spot on the North Lawn as a constitutional entitlement. Access was always a privilege. The last few administrations just never had to defend that principle out loud, because they were the ones handing out the privileges — selectively.

Which brings us to the amnesia currently sweeping the White House Correspondents’ Association like a bad flu.

Barack Obama went on television recently to call a media ban “unimaginable.” Adorable. Because his own White House branded Fox News the “research arm” and “communications arm” of the Republican Party, barred it from a round of exclusive Sunday show interviews, instructed agencies to skip including it in pooled coverage, and worked to isolate the network entirely. Apparently, it was imaginable.

And then there’s James Rosen. Everybody wants to talk about CNN losing a hard pass. Nobody on the Left wants to talk about how the Obama Justice Department labeled Fox reporter James Rosen a possible “co-conspirator” in a criminal case, secretly monitored his emails and phone calls, and tracked his physical movements. So here’s a question for every purple-haired, press-freedom cosplayer clutching pearls this week: did Trump ever get a warrant to read CNN’s texts? Did he ever tap a phone like they did to James Rosen? “You can’t come to the briefing room anymore” and “the federal government is monitoring your private communications and treating you as a criminal suspect” are not the same sentence, in the same paragraph, on the same planet.

It keeps going. In 2011, Obama officials told the Boston Herald flat out that its pool access depended on covering the president “fairly” — right after the paper ran a Romney op-ed on its front page. That same year, a San Francisco Chronicle reporter caught protesters interrupting an Obama fundraiser on tape, and the White House threatened to pull the paper’s access over it. Then in 2012, the Obama Justice Department secretly seized two months of phone records off more than 20 Associated Press lines, used by over a dozen journalists — not a credential yanked, but the government quietly finding out who was talking to whom. Biden did his version, too: blocked the New York Post’s Steven Nelson from a public event in 2023, empty seats and all, days after he asked an inconvenient question about Hunter.

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Where was the primal scream from the press corps for any of that?

Where were the somber MSNBC panels mourning the Fourth Estate when a sitting DOJ was reading a Fox reporter’s private mail? They were busy hosting Brian Stelter, who — and I promise I’m not making this up — repeatedly floated banning Fox News from the White House altogether, and later suggested pulling it off cable entirely. Stelter didn’t just want Fox out of the briefing room. He wanted it off the air.

If you want the cherry on top, the Media Research Center found that during Trump’s first 100 days back in office, mainstream coverage ran 92 percent negative — compared to nearly 60 percent positive for Biden over the same stretch. Ninety-two percent.

So spare me the vapors. CNN didn’t lose its voice. It lost its VIP parking.

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