DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 01, 2026 7:00 AM
Advertisement
Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

We’re going to have a longer post about this later today, but Canada’s biggest chip in their trade negotiations was oil and gas. That’s no longer the case. The Venezuelan oil deal and its provisions were released by the White House yesterday, and well, our neighbors to the North have lost a lot of leverage. 

Advertisement

From Fox Business’ Elizabeth McDonald:

Canada’s premiers now concerned that Trump’s deal for the US to control 65B barrels of Venezuelan oil will replace Canadian crude and reduce Canada’s influence in the market. 90% - 95% of Canada’s oil exports go to the U.S., worth about $126B. Venezuela could cut that by 40% starting in just a couple of years, oil pros say, so long as Venezuela can get its oil infrastructure back up and running that was destroyed by communism. 

Plus Venezuela’s heavy crude can be easily shipped to Gulf Coast refineries specifically configured to process heavy, sour crude they specifically need. Canada’s problem is that Venezuela can more quickly deliver heavy crude the U.S. Gulf Coast by tanker, while Canada has to move much of its oil thousands of miles by pipeline. If Venezuela can restore production, U.S. refiners could have a new, nearby source of the heavy crude they need—and Canada could lose some of its leverage in its biggest market.

Recommended
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me Kurt Schlichter Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yeah, well, that’s what happens when you’re us, and you’re not. Sorry, maple syrup jockeys, it’s Lake America. We have new streams of energy now, so what are we even doing here with this pseudo-trade war? You’re going to lose. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke to CNBC yesterday, partly because he knows we have the cards. For the average, conservative Canadians, you’re welcome to cross the border, but this game is over. Also, for Prime Minister Carney, how many times do you want to get bench pressed by this administration? 

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CANADA | ENERGY | TRADE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VENEZUELA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

Kurt Schlichter
Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?

Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?

Matt Vespa
What the Hell Happened at This Abdul El-Sayed Presser?

What the Hell Happened at This Abdul El-Sayed Presser?

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos