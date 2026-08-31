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And Now Turning Point USA Is Cooking Lisa Murkowski Over Her SAVE America Act Lies

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 31, 2026 7:00 AM
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And Now Turning Point USA Is Cooking Lisa Murkowski Over Her SAVE America Act Lies
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

James O’Keefe delivered the first blows against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for her nonsensical stand against the SAVE America Act, a law whose core provisions she supported in the past. She has staked her claim that the law would impose an undue burden on the local population. The ‘flight to Anchorage DMV’ line is the hill she’s decided to die on, and independent reporters have blown up her spot with a series of videos exposing this as a lie.

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Jonathan Choe traveled to Savoonga, Alaska for Turning Point USA’s Frontlines series. He met Ben Pungowiyi, who did admit that flying to Anchorage would be a burden, but there are easier ways to comply with the SAVE America Act’s provisions for election integrity. One simple alternative is for the Alaska government to mail ID cards to residents — the Post Office is usually the only federal building in these rural locations. 

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“They want to keep you in a chokehold,” said Pungowiyi, noting why simpler alternatives for SAVE America Act compliance haven’t been put forward. 

Resident Michael Wongittilin added that everyone already has registration cards to vote, so he doesn’t see how the SAVE America Act would be a sledgehammer to his community. 

Mobile or traveling DMVs are something that’s been floated. Sylvia Toolie, mayor of Savoonga, said there is no local DMV, but Murkowski said that while she supports the idea, it’s been blocked by pro-SAVE America Act proponents. That’s a lie. 

There’s nothing in the law that would block these workarounds. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | LISA MURKOWSKI | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VOTER ID
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