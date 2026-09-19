Liberal Outlets Are Lashing Out About Trump's Press Crackdown

Members of the liberal media are lashing out at President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke press access from some of the worst offenders in the world of lying for political gain.

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🚨 LMFAO! CNN has just been BLOCKED from entering the White House — and their reporter is MELTING DOWN live



Press pass SEIZED. Now she's on the sidewalk!



"I put my stuff through security, then I tap my badge...Cameras WATCHED me walk in...and it BEEPS, turns RED! It didn't… pic.twitter.com/tf23NcXypA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 19, 2026

.@msnownews statement on its journalists being denied access to the White House grounds: pic.twitter.com/Svw77LD4kQ — MS NOW Public Relations (@MSNOWComms) September 19, 2026

Here's MS NOW reporter @gardnerakayla describing her arrival at the White House this morning. Her badge didn't work. "The officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled. I asked why I was not able to get inside. He said it was above him." pic.twitter.com/Bfgz6ICm7P — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 19, 2026

CNN statement following being denied access to the White House grounds this morning: pic.twitter.com/7Ox03COW0o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 19, 2026

Yesterday, Trump announced that CNN, MS NOW, and Politico would no longer be given special access to the White House, saying that the outlets “shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” and indicated that additional outlets would have their access revoked in the coming days.

I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2026

Apparently thinking that Trump had bluffed about their access being revoked, White House correspondents for CNN and MS Now attempted to gain access to the premises on Saturday morning, only to discover that Trump wasn’t joking.

Now, CNN and MS Now are attempting to claim that special access to the White House is a First Amendment right, and have announced that they intend to “take any and all steps necessary to defend” that right, but seemingly did not consider committing to accurately reporting as a solution to the slight.

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