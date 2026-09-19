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Liberal Outlets Are Lashing Out About Trump's Press Crackdown

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 19, 2026 1:00 PM
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Liberal Outlets Are Lashing Out About Trump's Press Crackdown
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Members of the liberal media are lashing out at President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke press access from some of the worst offenders in the world of lying for political gain.

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Yesterday, Trump announced that CNN, MS NOW, and Politico would no longer be given special access to the White House, saying that the outlets “shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” and indicated that additional outlets would have their access revoked in the coming days.

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Apparently thinking that Trump had bluffed about their access being revoked, White House correspondents for CNN and MS Now attempted to gain access to the premises on Saturday morning, only to discover that Trump wasn’t joking.

Now, CNN and MS Now are attempting to claim that special access to the White House is a First Amendment right, and have announced that they intend to “take any and all steps necessary to defend” that right, but seemingly did not consider committing to accurately reporting as a solution to the slight.

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News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | FAKE NEWS | LIBERAL MEDIA | MSNBC | POLITICO
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