Latest James O'Keefe Video Obliterates Lisa Murkowski's Anti-SAVE America Act Stance

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is in trouble: James O’Keefe has hurled her opposition to the SAVE America Act into the wood chipper, launching a full-court press against the Alaskan Republican over her position on this critical piece of legislation aimed at shoring up election integrity nationwide. Murkowski’s general opposition is that it’s a one-size-fits-all approach. Well, regarding election integrity and upholding the law, that is the approach, Senator. What’s frustrating is that Murkowski supports all the core tenets in the bill, yet she’s been a thorn in the party’s side during the Trump era.

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O’Keefe already posted a video showing him and his reporters obtaining ballots that do not belong to them and getting the go-ahead from election workers to cast ballots without presenting identification — O’Keefe obtained Murkowski’s brother’s ballot, even though he’s no longer a resident of the state.

BREAKING NEWS: O'Keefe Offered Senator Lisa Murkowski's Brother Ballot at Alaskan Polling Location With No ID Required



Anchorage Polling Worker Also Offers Lisa Murkowski’s State Director, Karina Waller's Ballot Without ID on August 18th, Primary Election Day



Murkowski Opposes… pic.twitter.com/ewC7LdTM9R — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 20, 2026

For his follow-up, O’Keefe ventured onto Unalaska, a city on the Aleutian Island chain, where Murkowski said he would be unable to vote if the SAVE America Act was passed or something? Why? Well, they would all have to travel 800 miles to Anchorage to obtain the proper credentials. Well, that’s simply not true:

EXCLUSIVE: O’Keefe Uncovers Unalaska Election Officials Contradicting Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s SAVE Act Claims, Telling O’Keefe That Island Residents Do NOT Have to Travel 800 Miles to Anchorage to Register to Vote or Obtain ID



O’Keefe asked an Unalaska local DMV employee, “We… pic.twitter.com/oDGw1ETrEq — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 25, 2026

O’Keefe asked an Unalaska local DMV employee, “We don’t have to go to Anchorage to get an ID?” The employee responded, “No, you can come here.” An Unalaska resident confirmed voting takes place at City Hall and said residents “Don’t have to go to Anchorage [to register to vote or obtain ID].” After visiting the library, DMV, City Hall, post office, and speaking directly with residents, O’Keefe reported: “Everybody here [Unalaska residents] are contradicting what Lisa Murkowski is saying [Have to travel to Anchorage to register to vote or obtain ID].”

Throughout this investigation, O’Keefe has been threatened with legal action and possible prosecution for blowing up Murkowski’s spot.

Too late and too bad.

Pass the SAVE America Act, Lisa. Whatever you just said for the congressional record has been debunked.

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