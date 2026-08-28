Why CNN Had to Apologize for Their Coverage on the Passing of Dolly Parton

It’s funny when life imitates art.

After being lambasted for years for being fake news, CNN once again fell into the trap. It wasn’t as egregious as some of their past sins, but it was worthy of an apology, which they issued regarding their coverage of Dolly Parton’s passing. The music icon passed away this week at the age of 80 after suffering lingering health issues and a brief battle with cancer. During a segment featuring a montage of Parton, an impersonator was included, and it was obvious it wasn’t the music legend. Even the impersonator called out CNN for the error (via NY Post):

CNN forced to apologize to Dolly Parton's family after using photo of famous impersonator in coverage of her death https://t.co/31yg6puR3m pic.twitter.com/aleAjEnOgu

CNN was forced to apologize to Dolly Parton’s family for mistakenly using a photo of a Las Vegas impersonator of the country music legend while reporting on her death.

The cable news network aired an image of tribute artist Kelly Vohnn as it covered Parton’s Tuesday death from cancer — leaving the 58-year-old Vohnn stunned as friends began bombarding her with messages.

The errant image were broadcast during “Laura Coates Live” some 12 hours after Parton’s death was announced by her family.

“We regret the error and apologize to the Parton family,” CNN told The Post in a brief Thursday statement.

[…]

Vohnn, a longtime singer and tribute performer who has portrayed Parton throughout her career, blasted the network for the embarrassing mix-up.

“Somebody at CNN really messed up and didn’t do their research,” she said.

“I felt so sorry and apologetic for Dolly, because over her career there are so many wonderful images and moments that they could have chosen from — and CNN just picked something not appropriate.”

Vohnn stressed that she has never tried to pass herself off as the real “Jolene” singer.

“To be clear, I have never represented myself as being Dolly ever in my life,” she said. “I have always been known as a tribute act for her and many other stars.