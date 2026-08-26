We Know the Cause of Dolly Parton's Death

Amy had this yesterday: Dolly Parton has passed away at 80. Her fans were disappointed and worried when the music icon canceled planned tours and, citing health issues, eventually stepped away from live performances permanently last year. She was slated to have a residency at Caesars in Las Vegas but pulled out due to chronic kidney stones.

Advertisement

At the time, her family and reps confirmed the death. Now, we know the cause: cancer. Ms. Parton had a brief bout with cancer before her passing (via NYT):

Fans of Dolly Parton in Nashville, Tennessee paid their respects to the iconic artist and philanthropist at her exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday after she died from a brief battle with cancer.



CBS News' @NicoleValdesTV has more on the types of tributes… pic.twitter.com/urQrJIsM7t — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2026

Dolly Parton was privately battling cancer in the final days of her life.



Her representatives say the 80-year-old country music legend died following a "brief battle with cancer," revealing the diagnosis after her death. They did not disclose what type of cancer she had.



Just… pic.twitter.com/WlhDA7pc5j — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2026

I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank… pic.twitter.com/LPHi3cKe5m — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 25, 2026

Dolly Parton, the beloved country superstar, was surrounded by loved ones when she died in Nashville after a brief battle with cancer, representatives said in a statement on Tuesday. Parton’s death was announced earlier Tuesday by her family, prompting widespread tributes for a singer who dominated her genre for decades and influenced generations of artists. She was 80. “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” the statement said. A spokesman did not provide additional details about Parton’s illness but said she had been admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday. […] Concerns about Parton’s health arose last year after she postponed a Las Vegas residency, saying she was dealing with unspecified health problems that required her to be closer to home in Tennessee for treatment. When she canceled the residency in May, she said she had been dealing with a large number of kidney stones, as well as challenges with her immune and digestive systems.

Here’s to a legend — rest in peace, Dolly.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.