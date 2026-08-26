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We Know the Cause of Dolly Parton's Death

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 26, 2026 12:59 AM
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We Know the Cause of Dolly Parton's Death
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Amy had this yesterday: Dolly Parton has passed away at 80. Her fans were disappointed and worried when the music icon canceled planned tours and, citing health issues, eventually stepped away from live performances permanently last year. She was slated to have a residency at Caesars in Las Vegas but pulled out due to chronic kidney stones. 

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At the time, her family and reps confirmed the death. Now, we know the cause: cancer. Ms. Parton had a brief bout with cancer before her passing (via NYT):

Dolly Parton, the beloved country superstar, was surrounded by loved ones when she died in Nashville after a brief battle with cancer, representatives said in a statement on Tuesday.

Parton’s death was announced earlier Tuesday by her family, prompting widespread tributes for a singer who dominated her genre for decades and influenced generations of artists. She was 80.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” the statement said.

A spokesman did not provide additional details about Parton’s illness but said she had been admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday.

[…]

Concerns about Parton’s health arose last year after she postponed a Las Vegas residency, saying she was dealing with unspecified health problems that required her to be closer to home in Tennessee for treatment. When she canceled the residency in May, she said she had been dealing with a large number of kidney stones, as well as challenges with her immune and digestive systems.

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Here’s to a legend — rest in peace, Dolly. 

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News Topics CBS NEWS | ENTERTAINMENT | TENNESSEE | MUSIC
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