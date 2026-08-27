Democrats Really Want to Stop Talking About the Guy They Keep Campaigning With

As we approach the midterm elections, it's clear that Democrats are realizing their relationship with radical streamer Hasan Piker is a bit problematic for them. Piker is the guy who said America deserved 9/11, praised Hamas and their terror attacks in Israel, threatened violence against Democrats who didn't fall in line, and attacked American Jews for supporting Israel. Oh, and he shocked his poor dog for moving on his livestream.

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Despite that, Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed, Francesca Hong, and others welcomed Piker to their campaign events and gladly let him help them fundraise. But now Democrats want to stop talking about Piker.

Ro Khanna seems to be giving the marching orders on this one. He told his fellow Democrats to stop attacking the left-wing streamer.

.@RoKhanna urges Democrats to ‘stop wasting time attacking Hasan Piker’ https://t.co/DA6TFjj1gH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 26, 2026

Here's more:

"Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is urging Democrats to “stop wasting time attacking Hasan Piker” to ensure progressives aren’t “demotivated” to stay home this election cycle. “Too many demotivated Democrats stayed home in 2016 and 2024. We can’t repeat past mistakes,” Khanna posted on X. “Quit calling @BernieSanders an ‘antisemite.’ Stop wasting time attacking Hasan Piker instead of Trump’s robber baron corruption.” “Don’t put Israel hawks out of touch with our voters in charge of our Middle East policy,” he added. “It is time for a reckoning: are we a party that represents corporate interests and super PACs, or will we represent the American people?”

That sure sounds like a defense of Piker, doesn't it? The party that loved to call Republicans Nazis suddenly doesn't care about a guy calling for violence against Jews, capitalists, and even non-compliant Democrats.

At least one Democrat got Khanna's memo, too.

Rep. Debbie Dingell lost her cool talking to reporters and said she wouldn't answer any more questions about Piker.

Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell goes off on reporters: "I am done! Don't any reporter ask me about Hasan Piker! It's not what November is about. Republicans are trying to divide us!" pic.twitter.com/Gu2t3q53T9 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 26, 2026

"I'm done!" she yelled. "So don't any reporter ask me about Hasan Piker. It's not what November is about. Republicans are trying to divide us and we gotta stop letting them try to divide us."

Remember, if a Republican in Podunk Town, USA says anything even remotely questionable, every Republican from Poughkeepsie to Pasadena is tainted and must condemn him. But as Democrats actively campaign with a guy who dressed like Chairman Mao, they won't talk about it.

getting a little tense in the big tent https://t.co/RP1p3BhLnm — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 27, 2026

Just a bit.

These people let him become the face of their party, the future of their movement, and now they don't want to talk about that! https://t.co/zRLt9DLSSV — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 27, 2026

They don't want to talk about that, but they have not kicked Piker to the curb, you'll notice.

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There's only one way to interpret this: Piker is now welcome in the Democrat Party. Sure, they can dismiss it as "big tent" nonsense, but it means that Democrats agree with everything guys like Piker say and believe.

That'll surely go over well with voters.

And, of course, the dutiful media will stop asking questions about it and parrot Dingell's line about Republicans using Piker to divide us.

Those d**n Republicans making Piker say all those horrible things and then making Democrats embrace him and refuse to condemn him!



Those d**n, ruthless Republicans! https://t.co/UUwPb4fPj4 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 26, 2026

This is a new iteration of "Republicans pounce!"

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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