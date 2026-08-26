The NYC 'Mole People Are Back, and Witnesses Are Raising Some Chilling Concerns

Oh man, these people again: we had another incident of ‘mole people’ emerging from manhole covers with headlamps and other gear near New York City’s Penn Station this week. At least three individuals emerged around 4:30 AM on August 18 and quickly fled the scene.

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Mystery ‘mole people’ caught emerging from NYC manhole near Penn Station https://t.co/TbRj9bcDl9 pic.twitter.com/easbdvP8Vm — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2026

🚨WHAT ARE THEY DOING DOWN THERE? GROUPS CAUGHT ON CAMERA BREAKING INTO NYC SEWERS



NYPD is investigating groups caught on camera getting dropped off at, entering, and exiting NYC sewers via manholes in the middle of the night in Brooklyn and Queens.



In one incident, 7 people… pic.twitter.com/e73TLOXsFw — NewsForce (@Newsforce) June 3, 2026

Earlier this year, there were a couple of instances of these mole folks emerging from the city’s sewer system on the same day. It led to some arrests, where police suspected the individuals were trying to find valuables. Yet, this time, some witnesses were thinking terrorism, Iran, and how to best screw up and strike at the heart of the financial capital of the world (via NY Post):

The NYPD on Monday said no busts have yet been made involving the “mole people’’ who climbed from a manhole just feet from the main entrance to Penn Station last week — terrifying the public. “I just immediately thought, reconnaissance, 9/11,” said an Arizona tourist named Mark to The Post in packed Herald Square in Manhattan. “If you’re an Iranian soldier, you need to cripple New York City? Under Penn Station? Under Madison Square Garden? Aren’t all the train lines crisscrossing here?” A trio of underground scofflaws was caught on video around 4:20 a.m. Aug. 18 wearing headlamps and overalls and pulling themselves out of a sanitation and drainage manhole about 150 feet from Penn Station — just a block from Madison Square Garden — then hurriedly walking away. A worker with nearby Penn 2 developer Vornado Realty Trust said he was aware that cops had been snooping around the tourist- and business-choked area collecting potential surveillance footage of the creepy nightcrawlers. […] Police have collected surveillance footage that possibly captured the latest incident to try to ID the three people using facial recognition technology and track them down to figure out what they were up to, law-enforcement sources said. Cops only became aware of the incident Sunday after other video of the “mole people” went viral on social media. “The NYPD is aware of the incident and is actively investigating,” the Police Department said in a statement to The Post on Monday.

We’ll keep you posted.

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