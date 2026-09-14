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Bernie Sanders Just Proposed Legislation That Would Reduce Your Paycheck

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 1:15 PM
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Bernie Sanders Just Proposed Legislation That Would Reduce Your Paycheck
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

It's peak irony that a socialist who has never run a business, never held a real job, and was so lazy he was kicked out of a commune thinks he knows what's best for all of us. But that's Bernie Sanders in a nutshell. He's always wrong, but never in doubt. And he's just introduced legislation that would take more money out of your pocket by reducing your work hours.

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Sanders just introduced a bill that would mandate a 32-hour work week and order employers to pay overtime for any additional hours worked.

There are so many questions here. What happens to hourly pay? If you're working eight fewer hours a week, your pay will be eight hours shorter, right?

Here's more:

Congressman Mark Takano, D-Calif., and Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., reintroduced the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act this week to make the workweek 32 hours. 

The bill would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act to "reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours for nonexempt employees," a news release about the bill said.

"Covered employees would be eligible to receive overtime compensation for any hours worked beyond 32 hours in a standard workweek," the release also said.


The bill, the "Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act" would apply to nonexempt employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). While it does not ban 40-hour workweeks, it does punish employers who expect their employees to show up.

Most salaried employees would be exempt.

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The bill would phase in the 32-hour work week, first implementing overtime after 38 hours, then after 36, then after 34. The overtime penalty would take full effect on the 32-hour week in the fourth year.

The bill says employers cannot reduce compensation or other benefits. Of course, employers always respond to minimum wage hikes by reducing hours and laying off staff. Under this bill, they could reclassify all employees as exempt staff or shift employees to 1099/independent contractor status.

Employers could also shrink bonuses, commissions, shift differentials, profit-sharing, or overtime access. They could take one full-time job and turn it into two part-time jobs, or automate and outsource work.

In short, this will make things worse for employers. But that's what Democrats do best.

He has not.

Then they'll say we definitely need "Medicare for All" and all the government "free" stuff.

There's a reason they don't do this.

The destruction of everything is the point.

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Socialists like Sanders see that as a feature, not a bug, of the plan.

This writer went to Greece in 2025, and the nation struggles economically. People find it hard to make ends meet and it's all because of policies like this.

Bingo. You'll have no weekends or time off because you'll be working to make ends meet.

Sanders and Takano aren't stupid. They know exactly what the consequences of this bill would be, and they don't care because that's the outcome they want. Then they can tell us that capitalism failed, and we need to go full-blown communist.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics BERNIE SANDERS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | SOCIALISM
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