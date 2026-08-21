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Why Trump's Inner-Circle Is Saying Be Wary of This Person Quoted in the Latest Story About Hegseth

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 21, 2026 6:00 AM
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Why Trump's Inner-Circle Is Saying Be Wary of This Person Quoted in the Latest Story About Hegseth
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We’ve all been here before, and it’s not unusual: the former aide who got tossed aside for allegedly not being able to do their job properly, and then that person going to the press to dunk on their former employer. It’s a way of life here in the swamp. That’s what happened regarding this latest New York Times piece about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his wife, who they say is hovering around sensitive meetings. It’s another process story, aimed at taking another swipe at Hegseth, whom the media cannot stand. But there’s one source that Trump’s inner circle is especially irked about who’s quoted in the piece, and he was a former DoD spokesperson who got voted off the island (via NYT):

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Last year she was in a highly sensitive meeting with her husband and top British defense officials after the United States temporarily stopped sharing military intelligence with Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal first reported. In a previously undisclosed part of that meeting, a Trump administration official told The New York Times, the British indicated that they had officers on the ground in Ukraine and that without the U.S. intelligence, including early warnings of incoming missiles from Russia, the officers’ lives were at risk.

The British spoke in general terms, the official said, because the presence of Mrs. Hegseth made them uneasy. Later they had a smaller meeting, without her, to go into detail.

The chief Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, said on Tuesday that Mrs. Hegseth was only in the meeting for introductions, left soon after and has not been present for any Defense Department conversation or meeting where classified information was discussed.

[…]

Her involvement in the Defense Department is so unusual that it has led to questions about Mr. Hegseth’s leadership. He is already under pressure for the high cost of the Iran war, shrinking munitions stockpiles, poor conditions aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln during an eight-and-a-half-month deployment in the Middle East, firings of senior military leaders, and blocking the promotions of women and minorities.

“It’s bonkers that a defense secretary would involve his wife in his sensitive official duties, including sharing details of an impending military operation, and face zero consequences,” said John Ullyot, who left the Pentagon as chief spokesman after three months working under Mr. Hegseth and has been critical of his leadership. “Any president deserves better judgment from his national security leaders.”

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Mr. Ullyot was singled out especially by current DoD staff and other Trump officials for being reportedly awful at his job, which led to his exit. Joe Valdez, a DoD spokesman, likened him to a crazy ex, whereas Dan Scavino went full-on blowtorch. 

We’ve all seen reporting on Hegseth be laughably inaccurate, and I don’t think there’s much to suggest otherwise here. 

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News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | PETE HEGSETH | THE NEW YORK TIMES | THE WALL STREET JOURNAL | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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