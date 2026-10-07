Nidal Hasan's Execution Date Has Been Set

It’s a just way to go. And unlike some civilian exceptions, this one isn’t going to end with a trip to the hospital like Christa Pike: Nidal Hasan is going to die because we’re going to pump his body full of lead. The Pentagon, with the approval of President Trump, is going to execute Hasan, the terrorist who shot and killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, and wounded another 32, on December 3. Hasan will be the first person executed by firing squad since 1961 (via CBS News):

Advertisement

The execution of Nidal Hasan by firing squad will take place at Fort Hood, Texas on Thursday, December 3rd, 2026, at 1 p.m. CT. https://t.co/re7BpqkSN4 — Acting Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) October 7, 2026

An execution date for former Army Maj. Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people in a 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, has been set for Dec. 3, 2026, and will take place at the same post where he carried out his attack, according to an email sent to the families of victims. Hasan is set to die by firing squad in what will be the first military execution since 1961. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said late Monday that the plan to use an Army firing squad was recommended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and approved by President Trump. […] The last military execution took place 65 years ago, when the Army executed Pvt. John Bennett by hanging after he was convicted of rape and the attempted murder of an 11-year-old girl.

Hasan can join him in hell. This is justice, and it couldn’t have happened to someone more deserving. Hasan was radicalized by his religious views and his opposition to our military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was further pushed off the deep end by contacting numerous extremists, including Anwar al-Awlaki, whom we turned into an ashtray in 2011 as he ate breakfast in Yemen.

Hasan is a terrorist. He was tried and convicted. There were victims. There was a crime. And there is punishment.

Nidal Hasan is currently paralyzed from the waist down, and soon he’ll be paralyzed from the waist up. https://t.co/FHx0qCNgmM — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 7, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.