There's One Celebrity Who Won't Return to Bill Maher's Show Because of Their Clash on Islam

I remember this episode. In 2014, Ben Affleck was appalled by Bill Maher and Sam Harris’ take on Islam. The other guests were The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof and former RNC Chair Michael Steele. They, too, were not really jiving with the idea that Islam is the mother lode of bad ideas; Affleck called the points raised by Harris and Maher racist.

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It’s a position Maher has held for years. He’s not a religious guy at all, but not everyone is the same. The Bible and the Quran are not the same, and Islam is the only religion right now where gays are hunted down, women are stoned for being raped, leaving the faith is punishable by death, and the wrong cartoon could get you killed. It’s not fringe — these are mainstream beliefs, followed to the letter by hundreds of millions of Muslims. Moderates? That’s one of the greatest myths in this debate, and I’m only scratching the surface. It was this segment that led to Affleck swearing off ever appearing on Bill Maher’s show ever again (via Page Six):

2014. Ben Affleck losing his mind because Bill Maher called Islam a radical religion with bad ideas.



"YOU'RE A RACIST!"



Suicidal empathy at its finest. pic.twitter.com/zvaeHbiVAi — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 18, 2026

Bill Maher divulged that he and Ben Affleck have never really moved past their infamous on-air argument over Islam in 2014. “I love him, but we just are gonna disagree on that one,” Maher said of the intense exchange, during Monday’s episode of the Club Random podcast. Maher also claimed he’s invited the “Armageddon” actor to join him for “Real Time” each year since the televised role, but a repeat appearance hasn’t materialized. “I don’t know,” Maher said. “Maybe if I talked to him privately or it’s been, you know, 12 years, maybe I think there’s a middle ground.”

Don’t waste your time, Bill.

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