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Gavin Newsom Lays the Groundwork for Forcing Every Business Out of California

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 02, 2026 9:30 AM
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Gavin Newsom Lays the Groundwork for Forcing Every Business Out of California
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

It sure looks like Gov. Gavin Newsom is laying the groundwork to run on a reparations platform in 2028. He used the opening of his podcast to sign a bill that would force companies to disclose ties to slavery, going back to 1849. It's clearly setting the stage to rob these companies blind under the guise of making massive payments to certain Americans, a concept which will not play well with those businesses or voters outside of California.

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"Before we get into my episode with Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, some news reflecting on our conversation," Newsom said. "He got me thinking a lot about a lot of issues and I think he'll get you thinking as well."

"I have a bill in front of me, privileged to have this opportunity, a bill in front of me that I'm signing quite literally right now," he continued, "this is a bill that requires large companies that operated before 1965 to search their records for ties to slavery going back to 1849. And then we make it public. These are insurance policies on enslaved people, human beings used as collateral, quite literally collateral for loans."

"Accountability, as Bryan said, starts with truth, and that's what the two of us got into: what repair actually looks like," Newsom added.

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That's exactly what this is. A twisted state religion.

Newsom is asking them to prove a negative, essentially, and when they can't, he'll still hold them "accountable."

And none of it is good.

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Since when has Newsom cared about the Constitution? Look at his law targeting journalists.

A smart business based in California would move, and a smart business headquartered outside of California would stop doing business in the state.

It's the only way to respond to this nonsense.

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GAVIN NEWSOM | RECONCILIATION
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