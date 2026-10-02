Gavin Newsom Lays the Groundwork for Forcing Every Business Out of California

It sure looks like Gov. Gavin Newsom is laying the groundwork to run on a reparations platform in 2028. He used the opening of his podcast to sign a bill that would force companies to disclose ties to slavery, going back to 1849. It's clearly setting the stage to rob these companies blind under the guise of making massive payments to certain Americans, a concept which will not play well with those businesses or voters outside of California.

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Gavin Newsom uses the open of his podcast to sign a bill forcing companies to dig for slavery ties -- and make them public.



"This is a bill that requires large companies that operated before 1965 to search their records for ties to slavery, going back to 1849."



"And then we… pic.twitter.com/n4PETOE5t9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2026

"Before we get into my episode with Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, some news reflecting on our conversation," Newsom said. "He got me thinking a lot about a lot of issues and I think he'll get you thinking as well."

"I have a bill in front of me, privileged to have this opportunity, a bill in front of me that I'm signing quite literally right now," he continued, "this is a bill that requires large companies that operated before 1965 to search their records for ties to slavery going back to 1849. And then we make it public. These are insurance policies on enslaved people, human beings used as collateral, quite literally collateral for loans."

"Accountability, as Bryan said, starts with truth, and that's what the two of us got into: what repair actually looks like," Newsom added.

A religion that is so f***ed up it demands that you do your own research and then confess "your crimes" and throw yourself on the mercy of California's government. — The Panic (@ThePanic16) October 2, 2026

That's exactly what this is. A twisted state religion.

This type of deep dig costs a lot of time and money. And that’s even if there are still hard copy archives of a company/business from well over a century and a half ago. That said how about digging into Gavin’s family history going way back to slave era. — Maggie (@drillanwr) October 2, 2026

Newsom is asking them to prove a negative, essentially, and when they can't, he'll still hold them "accountable."

This level of pandering should only work on mentally retarded people but unfortunately it works on millions of people and that's saying something https://t.co/ZdPRBa2ndE — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) October 2, 2026

And none of it is good.

This is unconstitutional. The government cannot compel a company or individual to reveal controversial or politically charged information, outside of some extremely narrow instances that don't apply here. https://t.co/YuUkBNJq4V — Lakota Ma'am (@Blacknatwatch) October 2, 2026

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Since when has Newsom cared about the Constitution? Look at his law targeting journalists.

Gavin Newsom giving the last remaining companies in California new reasons to leave every day.



Just so he can try and get a few more black votes in South Carolina. https://t.co/RkhdTqaZHY — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 2, 2026

A smart business based in California would move, and a smart business headquartered outside of California would stop doing business in the state.

It's the only way to respond to this nonsense.

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