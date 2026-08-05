Did You Miss Trump Telling a Lib Reporter to Shut Up Because They're Fake News?

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order to create the Presidential Military Spouse Commission, aimed at addressing quality-of-life issues for families of service members. Of course, the panel can ask anything they want, and they did. Someone inquired about the New York Yankees trading with the Washington Nationals for Luis Garcia Jr.

Yet, an MS Now reporter tried to ask Trump a question and got roasted. It was a vintage moment in the Oval Office.

. @POTUS cooks Bass Mouth Traylor Trash again: "You're fake news. Don't ever talk again. You're fake news — one of the worst in the business. Fortunately, nobody watches you." 😂🤣 https://t.co/a4YO4azoXM pic.twitter.com/OsUBuIr4Pi

. @POTUS roasts Fake "Bass Mouth" Traylor ( @jake__traylor ) in the Oval Office: "MSNOW? That's the failed MSDNC, right? They failed. They gave it a new name. You know why? Because nobody watched it — and fewer people are watching it now." pic.twitter.com/ZjNXsHEE6S

“MSNOW? That's the failed MSDNC, right? They failed. They gave it a new name. You know why? Because nobody watched it — and fewer people are watching it now,” the president said. “You're fake news. Don't ever talk again. You're fake news — one of the worst in the business. Fortunately, nobody watches you,” he added.

Well, that pretty much did it for MS Now on Monday.

Here’s the text of the order:

Section 1. Purpose and Policy. Military spouses are intrinsically linked to the good order, readiness, and retention of our military. Their support and contributions to our Armed Forces are crucial to mission success. Yet the spouses of our Nation’s service members face significant challenges due to the nature of military service. Frequent relocations and the long absences of service members — especially when deployed to combat zones — can negatively impact military spouses’ quality of life and, in turn, that of their family. The repeated relocations and other aspects of military life may limit quality housing options, employment opportunities, and other resources available to families that are not obligated to move every 2 to 3 years, as military families do in service to our Nation. Prolonged service member absences also place enormous burdens on military spouses running households alone.

During my first term, we made significant strides to improve employment policies for military spouses. I took action to enhance job opportunities within the Federal Government for military spouses, expand occupational licensure portability so military spouses have more opportunities to work in different States, and increase remote and flexible job options that provide continuity and financial stability for military families. Now is the time to build on these successes.

Thriving military families mean a more resilient fighting force and thus a stronger and more secure America. It is the policy of the Federal Government to prioritize the quality of life of our military spouses and families while maintaining the highest standards of military readiness.

Sec. 2. Establishment and Composition of the President’s Military Spouse Commission. (a) There is hereby established the President’s Military Spouse Commission (Commission).

(b) The spouse of the Secretary of War shall serve as Chair. The Executive Director of the Commission shall be designated by the President. If the spouse of the Secretary of War is unable to serve as Chair for any reason, the Executive Director shall perform the duties of the Chair until the President designates a new Chair.

(c) In addition to the Chair, the Commission membership shall include the spouses of the following senior military leaders, if applicable:

(i) the Secretary of the Army;

(ii) the Secretary of the Navy;

(iii) the Secretary of the Air Force;

(iv) the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;

(v) the Chief of Staff of the Army;

(vi) the Commandant of the Marine Corps;

(vii) the Chief of Naval Operations;

(viii) the Chief of Staff of the Air Force;

(ix) the Chief of Space Operations;

(x) the Chief of the National Guard Bureau;

(xi) the Commandant of the Coast Guard;

(xii) the Sergeant Major of the Army;

(xiii) the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps;

(xiv) the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force;

(xv) the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau;

(xvi) the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;

(xvii) the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard;

(xviii) the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy;

(xix) the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force;

(xx) the Secretary of Homeland Security; and

(xxi) other individuals that the Chair or Executive Director may, from time to time, invite to participate.

(d) Members of the Commission shall serve contingent on the duration of their spouse serving in or performing the duties of the role described in subsections (b) and (c) of this section.

Sec. 3. Duties of the Commission. The Commission shall advise and assist the President on policies that affect military spouses and families, including by:

(a) monitoring the implementation of this order;

(b) liaising with military spouses to determine common areas of concern;

(c) developing policies that address challenges faced by military spouses in key areas such as housing, employment, healthcare, education, and deployment-related support;

(d) recommending to the President practicable actions to help ensure the overall well-being of military spouses and to improve the quality of life of military spouses; and

(e) providing the President with a report on the matters described in this section at the end of each fiscal year for so long as the Commission exists, and submitting a final report to the President prior to the termination of the Commission.

Sec. 4. Administration. (a) Each executive department and agency shall, to the extent permitted by law and subject to the availability of funds, furnish such information and assistance to the Commission as it may request.

(b) Members of the Commission shall serve without compensation but may receive travel reimbursement, including per diem in lieu of subsistence, as allowed under applicable law (5 U.S.C. 5701–5707), consistent with the availability of funds.

(c) The Department of War shall provide such funding and administrative and technical support as the Commission may require, to the extent permitted by law and as authorized by existing appropriations.

(d) The Commission may establish subcommittees as appropriate to aid in its work.

(e) Insofar as the Federal Advisory Committee Act, as amended (5 U.S.C. 1001 et seq.) (the “Act”), may apply to the administration of any portion of this order, any functions of the President under the Act, except that of reporting to the Congress, shall be performed by the Secretary of War in accordance with the guidelines and procedures issued by the Administrator of General Services.

(f) In accordance with the Act, the Commission shall terminate 2 years from the date of this order, unless extended by the President.

Sec. 5. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

(d) The costs for publication of this order shall be borne by the Department of War.

DONALD J. TRUMP

THE WHITE HOUSE,

August 3, 2026.