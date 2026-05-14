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Tipsheet

There Could Be One Fewer Panican Republican in the Senate Soon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 14, 2026 6:30 AM
There Could Be One Fewer Panican Republican in the Senate Soon
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

When it comes to the heartburn caucus in the Senate, you think of Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Thom Tillis (R-NC), but Sen. John Curtis (R-UT), who replaced Mitt Romney, is another person who can’t get with the program. And a part of me thinks he knows that too. Sixteen months into his first term, Curtis is reportedly considering leaving the Senate to run for governor of his state (via Politico):

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The Utah Republican’s inner circle is actively canvassing donors and allies in Utah to gauge support for a gubernatorial bid in 2028, according to six people involved with or briefed on the discussions. They were granted anonymity to detail private conversations. His allies have asked donors in recent months to hold off on supporting other gubernatorial candidates until Curtis makes up his mind. And his chief of staff has said his boss is keeping the door open.

“John Curtis is going to serve where the people of Utah want him to serve,” Corey Norman, Curtis’ chief of staff, told POLITICO.

Curtis, who replaced former Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) last year, has a reputation as a pragmatic dealmaker and moderate voice from his three terms in the U.S. House. But after seeing Washington grow increasingly polarized during his decade there, the former mayor and business executive may see the benefits of returning home.

“He doesn’t love being in the Senate,” said a Utah Republican operative who has discussed Curtis’ political future with him. “Trump’s MAGA base sees him as one of the four squishiest Republicans. He’s basically Mitt without the stature.”

The timing of Curtis’ exploration is tethered to former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who is quietly attempting to clear the 2028 gubernatorial field for himself since Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced he wouldn’t seek a third term.

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE UTAH JOHN CURTIS

I, for one, hope Curtis runs for governor. I really, really hope he does that. 

One less headache. 

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