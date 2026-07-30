Even NFL Coaches Are Mocking Anthony Fauci at Their Training Camp Pressers

I can’t believe I’m writing about this, especially about a defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, but this was too good. Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio was asked about the safety position as the NFL begins training camp ahead of the 2026 season. All 32 teams are currently getting ready, and Fangio decided to have some fun with the Philly beat writers, saying he was going to plead the fifth like Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.

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#Eagles DC Vic Fangio opening his press conference today:



“I’m gonna be like Fauci and just take the Fifth Amendment on all questions. Did you guys see that? Oh my god.” 😅 https://t.co/RWufeZV4Gj pic.twitter.com/wEbzo8ZX4s — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2026

“I’m gonna be like Fauci and just take the Fifth Amendment on all questions. Did you guys see that? Oh my god,” he said.

Even those who don’t have time to really follow this story know about, and are aware that it was a disaster for the former NIH official who clammed up as he was grilled about his shambolic handling of the COVID pandemic.

Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment over 110 times, leaving his credibility in ruins. He had federal workers chase cash prizes for himself during the pandemic, mocked CIA analysts for lacking his scientific understanding, and worked tirelessly to halt investigations into the lab leak theory until the evidence became too strong. He’s an egotistical clown who profited off a pandemic and loved having his ego stroked by the liberal media.

If we can’t lock him up behind bars, we can mock, attack, denigrate, and destroy him, which to these people with God complexes, is akin to lethal injection.

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