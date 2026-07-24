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Tipsheet

CNN's Jake Tapper Really Doesn't Like Hunter Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2026 12:25 AM
CNN's Jake Tapper Really Doesn't Like Hunter Biden
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

There are times when we criticize CNN’s Jake Tapper, but not this time. In this segment, he's being very honest about Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, who has caused his family a lot of grief and created plenty of drama, some of it outright bizarre. 

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Hunter remains a strong supporter of his father and is likely one of the voices claiming his dad could have defeated Donald Trump in 2024, despite all the evidence suggesting a Walter Mondale-like blowout. Joe was losing the Northern Virginia suburbs by the time he was taken off the Democratic ticket. 

Still, Hunter is good for the media folks because, well, he’ll talk about anything. For Tapper, he’d rather not have that soiree. For starters, he has no affinity for the man. The CNN host loved the late Beau Biden, but Hunter is Captain Fiasco, with a record of horrendous judgment that landed this family in trouble. 

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Tapper spoke at length about his feelings with Katie Couric, and annihilated Hunter with one sentence: “Just look at the record: after his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother’s widow and then got her addicted to crack.”

"I think he is provably, demonstrably, unethical, sleazy, and prone to horrible decisions,” he added.

There are numerous reports that Hunter was akin to a White House chief of staff in the waning months of the failed Biden presidency; he was the one in charge. That’s horrifying. We still don’t know who was truly in charge during that shambolic presidency, but we know with certainty it wasn’t Joe. 

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