Guess Which Republican Senator Is Being a Pain Over Todd Blanche As Attorney General

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is on a revenge tour. He’ll never admit it, but he’s whining about his side talking about canceling the August recess—he wants to go home—and folks being unrealistic about passing the SAVE America Act. Wrong, John. It can be passed easily, but the Senate GOP is loaded with too many panics, too many losers, and too many Cornyn folks who think nuking the filibuster is a bad idea. It’s going to happen; it’s only a question of which side it happens first. For now, the Republicans seem keen on sliding the loaded gun to the Democrats to use on them, because that’s how the GOP has operated for years.

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The last major move Mr. Cornyn appears to be preparing for is blocking Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination. The Texas Republican aims to prevent the Justice Department from restarting the $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, which compensated Americans who were put through the wringer under the Biden DOJ (via The Hill):

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Tuesday there is still not a deal with the Trump administration that would pave the way for him to vote for Todd Blanche’s nomination to serve as attorney general, which could result in Blanche getting stuck in the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Fake news alert: there is no ‘deal’ on Blanche nom. They know what they have to do,” Cornyn posted on social platform X. The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Blanche’s nomination Thursday. Cornyn, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.), a fellow Republican on the panel, have pushed the Department of Justice to renegotiate a settlement with President Trump to make it explicitly clear that the federal government will not establish a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund to compensate people who say they were unfairly prosecuted during the Biden administration.

Our senior Washington correspondent, Cam Arcand, asked Trump about Cornyn, Blanche, and what the hell is going on there?

Trump chalked up Cornyn's tantrum over this to his not getting the president's endorsement.

🚨Trump reacts to Cornyn's hesitancy to support Blanche confirmation:



"Todd Blanche is outstanding [...] Maybe John Cornyn is upset with me because I didn't endorse him."@cameron_arcand pic.twitter.com/irvItYFtdL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

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