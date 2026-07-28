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John Cornyn Just Proved Why He Sucks With These Remarks Over SAVE America Act

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2026 3:30 PM
John Cornyn Just Proved Why He Sucks With These Remarks Over SAVE America Act
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

What a pathetic piece of trash John Cornyn has become. We first saw this when he caved and supported that terrible 2022 gun control bill. He's been on my s**t list ever since. Luckily, he’s on his way out. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton beat him in the runoff, so Johnny boy is still licking his wounds. Right now, we’re counting down the minutes until he’s gone, and after these remarks about the SAVE America Act and the filibuster, he could leave tomorrow. Once again, this man has revealed he’s out of step with the base, and why he’s not Senate Majority Leader. That is not to say that Thune is doing better; he’s not.

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But Cornyn wants to go home, and he’s also part of the Senate GOP bloc that won’t nuke the filibuster. It’s not over-promising, John, if you want the stones to do what we all know is going to happen eventually in the Senate—the filibuster will be eliminated. The Democrats already said so. Why can’t the GOP get with it and, you know, do what’s necessary to advance this crucial piece of the Trump agenda that also enhances election integrity? 

Here’s what he said about the state of the bill and the ploy to cancel the August recess:

"I don't understand the rationale. We're over-promising and we're not gonna be able to deliver. We don't have the votes! We're not gonna change the filibuster. Some how, the president's convinced if he presses hard enough we will come around. That's not likely to happen."

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Related:

FILIBUSTER GOP JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Too many panicans, too many old-school Republicans who remain chum for Democrats, too many folks too deferential to institutional traditions. That world is dead, guys. Keep staring at the past as Armageddon awaits. 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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