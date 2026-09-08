Talarico Pastor: ‘People in This Church’ Wish Would-Be Trump Assassin ‘Had Been More Successful’

Much has been made about Texas U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico’s version, or perversion, of “Christianity.”

The Democrat nominee has called St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Austin home since he was two years old, he says. It has been led for 35 years by Rev. Jim Rigby, whom Talarico calls a “mentor.” Rev. Babs Miller is “Minister to the Parish,” according to the progressive church’s website. So, one might conclude Miller knows a thing or two about St. Andrews’ congregants and their beliefs.

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“We still have people in this church who wish that the young man had not just nicked his ear, but had been more successful,” Miller said, according to a video obtained by Townhall Media.

She, of course, seems to be referring to Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump as he rallied supporters in a Butler, Pennsylvania, field in 2024. Miller didn’t get more specific about which church members feel that way, so it’s unclear if they include Talarico.

Sources tell Townhall Media a trove of other videos that feature Miller and Rigby are forthcoming and indicate the true nature of Talarico’s religious beliefs.

“If you polled our members, and asked them if they were Christian, agnostic, or atheist, the vast majority would say agnostic or atheist because they don’t buy the religion that we got from the Puritans,” Miller said, according to another video reviewed by Townhall.

The inside look at Talarico’s church’s beliefs gives an unvarnished version of the “Christianity” he is offering to Texas voters.

He has sought to tone down his bizarre values as Election Day approaches, including the idea that God is “non-binary” and that “faith traditions all over the world” are “all equal pathways to truth.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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