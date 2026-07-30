WNBA Further Exposes Its Incompetence With This Now Deleted Video

The WNBA simply doesn't know how to handle its newfound attention, as it just placed two of its stars at the center of a gambling scandal. Whether it's the discrimination against Caitlin Clark, or team co-owners cursing out fans over their stances on men in women's sports, the WNBA constantly bites the hand that feeds it. In a recent display of incompetence, the WNBA posted a now-deleted clip of two star players, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers, placing a cash bet on the upcoming game between their two teams.

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The WNBA posted a video of Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers betting $400 on which woman’s team would win. Then deleted it after realizing this violates league rules. This entire league is run by morons. pic.twitter.com/c37nXDhCVf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

The video showed Bueckers, the star Dallas Wings guard, making a $400 cash bet with Angel Reese, forward for the Atlanta Dream, and known for her previous comments slighting Caitlin Clark. The video, filmed during the WNBA's All-Star weekend, showed the two betting on the winner of the game between their two teams. The WNBA then posted the video on Wednesday ahead of the matchup.

Sports betting of any kind is strictly prohibited for all WNBA players under the WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. Notably, the ban includes casual side bets with friends.

In a post-game presser, Angel Reese even joked that she would be requesting Apple Pay from Bueckers after the Atlanta Dream won.

Angel Reese said she’ll be requesting her Apple Pay after the game from Paige Bueckers. So the WNBA posted a video of players making a $400 bet and then in the post game presser a player bragged about winning the bet?! Dumbest league in sports history. pic.twitter.com/VUKrraaAWX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

The incident is sparking intense debate online, calling on Kathy Englebert, WNBA CEO, to determine how she will proceed. The discourse also highlights the long history of betting scandals within professional sports.

Pete Rose was suspended for life for doing less. Be interesting to see how @CathyEngelbert handles this https://t.co/MJbVEezXy2 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 30, 2026

Pete Rose's baseball career was smeared when he accepted a lifetime ban from baseball when it was discovered he was gambling on professional games while managing the Cincinnati Reds.

NFL players who bet on their own teams to win get a minimum suspension of two years. THE WNBA POSTED THEIR OWN PLAYERS BETTING AGAINST EACH OTHER ON SOCIAL MEDIA FROM THE WNBA’S OFFICIAL ACCOUNT. Just galaxy brain stupidity here. https://t.co/SBhEmk3ysr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

Just last year, 34 individuals, including NBA players and coaches, were arrested and charged for conducting rigged sports betting and poker games. Hall of Famer and, at the time, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Former player Damon Jones, and former Miami Heat player Terry Rozier were all arrested for their alleged involvement in the scandal.

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Englebert has not yet spoken on the issue or whether or not the two players will be suspended or face any consequences for their actions.

















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