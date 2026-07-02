Wait, That Cannot Be the New Narrative Against Caitlin Clark

The Caitlin Clark fiasco engulfing the WNBA is baffling. This league has a golden goose, folks—a player who increases viewership and attendance, but she’s not black and gay, so they’re going to allow other pissy players to beat her up. They’re not even going to put her on the cover of the league’s 30-year commemorative poster. Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers are on there, though, torpedoing the ‘veterans’ narrative. Also, apparently, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi were left off, which is another gross oversight.

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"The WNBA, they just keep driving into a wall at full speed with Caitlin Clark…this is a paranoid, weird, insular league" – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/R124wJulLi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2026

It’s a strange, paranoid, insular league, as Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd described it. And now she’s been punched in the throat by Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas, who wasn’t called for the foul but was later suspended for a game after review. She says she received death threats—stop punching people in the throat, woman! Now, Emmanuel Acho is saying the WNBA would be better without Clark because she’s a distraction or something.

"The WNBA, at this junction in time, would be better off without Caitlin Clark because she is a bigger distraction than she is an additive"



What world are we living inpic.twitter.com/PNVA5aw69y — OutKick (@Outkick) June 29, 2026

Emmanuel Acho delivers the hot take of 2026, saying the WNBA 'would be better off without Caitlin Clark' since she's now just a 'distraction' pic.twitter.com/rBxc6iXLCY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 29, 2026

not surprising at all …. in 2020 our entire yankees team was told we had a mandatory meeting we had to attend — that meeting was hosted by him. should’ve heard what he had to say to our team 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/QPnyRcTJxQ — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) June 29, 2026

Once again, the woke and the ignorant have forced me to defend a league I don’t even watch, but facts are stubborn, and Clark is the player who can make the league more relevant. We’ve seen the data and the ratings, and yet, because of obvious political and racial factors, they won’t promote her as such.

It comes back to an often overlooked truth: the biggest obstacle to women’s success everywhere isn't patriarchy, the common talking point in liberal circles, but rather other women.

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