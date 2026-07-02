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Tipsheet

Wait, That Cannot Be the New Narrative Against Caitlin Clark

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 02, 2026 6:00 AM
Wait, That Cannot Be the New Narrative Against Caitlin Clark
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Caitlin Clark fiasco engulfing the WNBA is baffling. This league has a golden goose, folks—a player who increases viewership and attendance, but she’s not black and gay, so they’re going to allow other pissy players to beat her up. They’re not even going to put her on the cover of the league’s 30-year commemorative poster. Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers are on there, though, torpedoing the ‘veterans’ narrative. Also, apparently, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi were left off, which is another gross oversight. 

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It’s a strange, paranoid, insular league, as Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd described it. And now she’s been punched in the throat by Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas, who wasn’t called for the foul but was later suspended for a game after review. She says she received death threats—stop punching people in the throat, woman! Now, Emmanuel Acho is saying the WNBA would be better without Clark because she’s a distraction or something.

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SPORTS WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Once again, the woke and the ignorant have forced me to defend a league I don’t even watch, but facts are stubborn, and Clark is the player who can make the league more relevant. We’ve seen the data and the ratings, and yet, because of obvious political and racial factors, they won’t promote her as such. 

It comes back to an often overlooked truth: the biggest obstacle to women’s success everywhere isn't patriarchy, the common talking point in liberal circles, but rather other women. 

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