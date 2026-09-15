Ken Paxton Just Cracked Down on Illegal Voting in Texas With a Slew of Arrests

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that authorities have successfully arrested seven foreign nationals who illegally voted in the 2024 election.

NEW: My office announced the arrest of seven foreign nationals who voted illegally in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/Mq5Fit995h — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 15, 2026

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🚨 ELECTION INTEGRITY🚨



TX AG Ken Paxton is announcing the arrest of 7 noncitizens who had been indicted for ILLEGAL activity related to the 2024 general election.



Mexican citizen Carlos Salas Barrios was arrested for Voting by an Alien.



Nigerian national Joshua Nmelichukwu… — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 15, 2026

His office revealed that Mexican national Carlos Salas Barrios was arrested for the charge of Voting by an Alien and that Nigerian national Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom was arrested for the charge of False Statements in Relation to Naturalization.

Five additional foreign nationals, Helen Mayen Adams of Nigeria, Khalwinder Singh Bhengura of India, Moises Anwar Arellano-Alba of Mexico, Celestin Kuasa Katubadi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Rocio Thrasher of Mexico were all arrested for charges of Voting by an Alien and False Statements of Citizenship in Order to Register to Vote.

“Foreign influence has no place in American elections,” Paxton said in a press release. “Today, my office is announcing our efforts to arrest foreigners who attempted to cheat the system and violate our laws that uphold election integrity. I will not tolerate attempts to rig elections and silence the will of American citizens and voters. I will continue to fight to ensure that Texas has free and fair elections.”

Paxton’s crackdown on election law violations comes as he is set to face off against Democrat candidate James Talarico for control of the Texas Senate seat in just 49 days.

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