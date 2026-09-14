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The Supreme Court Just Ruled Against Election Security

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 14, 2026 9:30 PM
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The Supreme Court Just Ruled Against Election Security
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict mail-in ballots for the upcoming midterm elections in the 7-2 decision.

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The decision has allowed a lower court ruling to stay in place that blocked the federal government from only delivering ballots to individuals who were verified registered voters in their respective states.

Justice Kavanaugh concurred with the ruling provided by the majority, saying that the new rule imposed by the United States Postal Service may be legal, but the move was made too close to the midterm election.

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Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the lone dissenters in the case. Alito took aim at Kavanaugh’s decision in his dissent, claiming that the courts were to blame for the case coming before the Supreme Court so close to Election Day.

The ruling deals a significant blow to Republicans who hoped to rein in mail-in ballots after Republican leadership in the Senate failed to advance election security measures before the election.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH | JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS | JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO | SUPREME COURT
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