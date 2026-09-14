The Supreme Court Just Ruled Against Election Security

The Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict mail-in ballots for the upcoming midterm elections in the 7-2 decision.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



The Supreme Court is BLOCKING the U.S. Postal Service’s new mail-ballot rules take effect for the 2026 midterms.



Justices Alito and Thomas dissented. pic.twitter.com/ssWozWQK0N — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 14, 2026

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BREAKING: The Supreme Court has refused to let USPS’s new mail-ballot rules take effect for the 2026 midterms. Justices Alito and Thomas dissent. pic.twitter.com/D27sx76txJ — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) September 14, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has BLOCKED President Trump’s request to implement his new USPS restrictions on ballot mailing



So basically, USPS will be FORCED to mail ballots to illegals and non-citizens.



SCOTUS REALLY doesn’t want us to have a country anymore.



Alito and… pic.twitter.com/nLpNFI0yhi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Supreme Court just BLOCKED President Trump from implementing his landmark US Postal Service mail-in ballot election security rules, a MAJOR LOSS ahead of the midterms



Kavanaugh says in the ruling IT'S TOO LATE FOR THE MIDTERMS.



Absolute PATRIOTS Clarence… pic.twitter.com/C77LjJgwZE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2026

The decision has allowed a lower court ruling to stay in place that blocked the federal government from only delivering ballots to individuals who were verified registered voters in their respective states.

Justice Kavanaugh concurred with the ruling provided by the majority, saying that the new rule imposed by the United States Postal Service may be legal, but the move was made too close to the midterm election.

🚨 The Supreme Court refuses to clear the way for President Trump’s mail-in voting plan for the midterms.



Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissent.



Justice Brett Kavanaugh sides with majority, saying Trump's plan may be legal but it's too close to the election. pic.twitter.com/hx2JRQU4Hx — Zach Schonfeld (@ZachASchonfeld) September 14, 2026

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the lone dissenters in the case. Alito took aim at Kavanaugh’s decision in his dissent, claiming that the courts were to blame for the case coming before the Supreme Court so close to Election Day.

The ruling deals a significant blow to Republicans who hoped to rein in mail-in ballots after Republican leadership in the Senate failed to advance election security measures before the election.

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