Sophie Cunningham Rips WNBA Player Over Not Having Thicker Skin in Dealing With Fans

Sophie Cunningham can’t stand this nonsense. As if the beatdowns of Caitlin Clark, the face of the WNBA, aren’t enough, along with the league’s laughable front office and its inability to define what a woman is, we have this fan nothingburger involving Las Vegas Aces player A’Ja Wilson, who stormed into the stands when a fan pointed at her, which is not unusual. Wilson needs to get a thicker skin, as does the rest of the league. She was assessed a technical during the game against the Indiana Fever on September 29, when Vegas lost 99-89. They would win game three and the series on October 1, 94-83.

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The fan was not ejected after everyone with brain function realized he did nothing wrong. Ladies, get tough, because this was weak sauce. On her podcast, Cunningham said that Wilson and everyone who got huffy over this needs to grow up:

“Like grow up, what are we doing? We ask all these things and then once people come out and support us, we get mad and then its inappropriate” -- Sophie on the pointing incident with the Fever fan in Game 2 🚨🚨🚨NEW EP JUST DROPPED EVERYWHERE 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/CIEPGEPjcC — No Hesitation Show (@NoHesiShow) October 3, 2026

Sophie Cunningham calls out A’ja Wilson publicly on the finger-pointing incident 😳



"That could have called for a suspension. But she's like the Lebron James of our league so of course they're not going to suspend her. There's definitely a double standard."



(via @NoHesiShow) pic.twitter.com/td3A5fUgjs — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) October 3, 2026

Sophie Cunningham says the WNBA has to be ready for everything that comes with inviting in new veteran sports fans 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/w1IIupMOUO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 3, 2026

She’s not wrong. At the same time, on the Fever’s end, we don’t need the general manager defending the team like this: we know the fan did nothing wrong, and there’s no racism involved except in the minds of people who are already mentally ill. Not every public relations incident needs a statement or a presser.

Fever GM Amber Cox:



"The attacks on our fanbase have no basis in reality, and they need to stop."pic.twitter.com/DvZKdtbWIh — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) October 3, 2026

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