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Sophie Cunningham Rips WNBA Player Over Not Having Thicker Skin in Dealing With Fans

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 05, 2026 6:00 AM
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Sophie Cunningham Rips WNBA Player Over Not Having Thicker Skin in Dealing With Fans
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Sophie Cunningham can’t stand this nonsense. As if the beatdowns of Caitlin Clark, the face of the WNBA, aren’t enough, along with the league’s laughable front office and its inability to define what a woman is, we have this fan nothingburger involving Las Vegas Aces player A’Ja Wilson, who stormed into the stands when a fan pointed at her, which is not unusual. Wilson needs to get a thicker skin, as does the rest of the league. She was assessed a technical during the game against the Indiana Fever on September 29, when Vegas lost 99-89. They would win game three and the series on October 1, 94-83. 

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The fan was not ejected after everyone with brain function realized he did nothing wrong. Ladies, get tough, because this was weak sauce. On her podcast, Cunningham said that Wilson and everyone who got huffy over this needs to grow up:

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She’s not wrong. At the same time, on the Fever’s end, we don’t need the general manager defending the team like this: we know the fan did nothing wrong, and there’s no racism involved except in the minds of people who are already mentally ill. Not every public relations incident needs a statement or a presser. 

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News Topics INDIANA | MENTAL HEALTH | SPORTS | WNBA
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