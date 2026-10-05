Rest in Peace, Kevin Whitt: Detransitioner, Pro-Family Activist, and Friend

He suffered emotional, physical, and sexual abuse many times as a kid. His peers mocked and teased him in grade school because of his effeminate ways. In middle school, he came out as gay. He transitioned to female at 17, then joined his other queer friends and joined the gay and trans club scene. He dressed up and played a drag queen. Relying on internet ads, he engaged in prostitution with celebrities in sports, entertainment, and the government. He lived the LGBT lifestyle out and proud.

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Then one day, a dancer at a gay bar invited him to a church in Florida. He started going to church regularly, even while still in the lifestyle. He found Jesus, or rather Jesus found him. Then he got saved, transitioning from death to life; he then transitioned from homosexuality to health, from transgenderism to truth. He faced the demons that had robbed him of his childhood and marred his adulthood. Then he got busy fighting the destruction of children and the horrific lies of the LGBT cult.

His name was Kevin Whitt. He was my friend and fellow warrior in the crusade against the LGBT agenda. I had a chance to speak with him a week and a half ago, while he was struggling through major complications following an experimental yet consistently successful surgery. He had been born with a congenital heart defect, and the latest surgery was supposed to help him breathe better, move better, and thus live better.

Then complications emerged, and he ended up succumbing to an infection.

This is a difficult stage of life for many my age. I am witnessing more friends and allies passing away. Neither school nor job training can prepare you for these difficult times.

Kevin Whitt was a flamboyant personality, a hardcore conservative not afraid to shout out the truth, call out the lies, and confront the evil where it emerged. He marched and ministered with the Changed Movement, a growing community of men and women who have left the LGBT lifestyle and minister to others while telling the truth about homosexuality and transgender. He spoke out against bans on so-called conversion therapy. He helped shut down Drag Queen Story Hour programs throughout his adopted state of Texas (He was born in Benton, Arkansas). His biggest interest was to protect children, not just to end the medical and surgical mutilation of children, but to end the social transitioning as well, i.e., the practice of confused or wretched parents dressing up their boys as little girls and vice versa. Such confusion is just as abusive, twisting and tormenting the mind of an already confused child who needs truth, not enabling.

Kevin Whitt was the best witness for convincing politicians and political groups to take a stand against this agenda. He had endured that lifestyle, and he lived reborn to tell the story. He withstood hate from both sides of the aisle, not just because he decided to turn away from the homosexual lifestyle and expose its decadence and destruction. Republican circles dismissed him or diminished him because he was outspoken, refusing to be silenced by the Republican political establishment.

To this day, many pro-family conservatives don't want to have these discussions. They fear being labeled a bigot, hater, homophobe, transphobe, take your pick. It's that fear which has allowed the rampant harm to children and society to proliferate.

Kevin refused to be quiet.

One of his closest confidants (and a friend of mine) was a fellow pro-family activist, Tracy Shannon. For five years, she served as the Texas director for international pro-family group MassResistance. She and Kevin waged war against a repressive, destructive, tyrannical agenda that was targeting her home state of Texas. Starting in 2021, Tracy and her team fought to end the sex mutilation of minors, to codify a clear definition of sex as a biological fact in the Texas code, and to repeal recognition of same-sex marriage based on the corrupted Supreme Court opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges.

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Kevin had a lot of connections, more than I had ever imagined.

He was there every step of the way with Tracy and MassResistance. He testified about his own trials as a child before numerous legislative committees, and he rigorously demanded that lawmakers put the needs of children and the well-being of society first. Despite the attacks from the press, including the smears that he was a conspiracy theorist or a bigot, he soldiered on to do what was right.

During the 2020 election, Kevin was featured in two Michigan campaign ads (click here and here to see) to stop Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and Democrat US Senator Gary Peters from winning — both supported sex mutilation of minors and allowing biological boys to invade girls’ sports. He was also featured in the Super Bowl ad “He Saves Us,” which served as a necessary and welcome response to the progressive ad series “He Gets Us.”

In October 2021, he started a nonprofit, the Whitt Project, and he invited me to attend his inaugural fundraising event. I didn't even have to pay anything because I had been an energetic activist with him. I got to meet Congressman Louie Gohmert and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's pastor father, Rafael Cruz. It was an incredible event, listening to this once-damaged boy become a fiery activist determined to protect as many as possible from suffering what he went through. Kevin was definitely a people person, and that care for people drove him to fight for everything right in this world.

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His death is the first in recent memory in which I had the opportunity to say goodbye just before it was too late. Tracy and Kevin were planning many events after his surgery, convinced that he would tough out the complications and survive. They took no precautions, though, and friends and family visited him in the hospital before he left us.

His legacy will not be lost to this world, though. A year before his death, he completed a memoir about his life, trials, and restoration in Christ: God Saved the Queen. Production and distribution are pending, but I know it will be a great read.

I am sad to see him gone, but I know he’s in a better place, and he left this world a better place, too.

Kevin Whitt, Rest in Peace.

October 22, 1978 — September 25, 2026

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