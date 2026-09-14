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JD Vance Just Received His First Endorsement for 2028

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 14, 2026 9:00 PM
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JD Vance Just Received His First Endorsement for 2028
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President JD Vance is already receiving endorsements from Republicans for a presidential bid in 2028, with Sen. Jim Banks announcing his support for the former senator from Ohio.

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“Vice President JD Vance is the clear choice in 2028 to carry on our America First agenda and I look forward to supporting him,” Banks told the Indianapolis Star following Rep. Don Bacon’s announcement for a 2028 run.

Bacon is one of the last remaining anti-Trump Republicans remaining in Congress following President Donald Trump’s reimagining of the party a decade ago. He's notably supported DACA, sponsored or supported attempts at amnesty, and opposed Trump's tariff policies. Banks believes that Bacon’s decision to run is fanciful.

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“It is laughable that Don Bacon, one of the most irrelevant and anti-Trump members of Congress over the last decade would think he could run for president, told the Indianapolis Star.

Vance has moved into pole position for the Republican nomination after his stellar performance at the 2026 GOP Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, with the captivated crowd chanting “48” as he delivered his remarks.

With the midterm cycle coming to a close in just 50 days, preparations for 2028 will soon be underway.

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | GOP | JD VANCE | JIM BANKS | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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