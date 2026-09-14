JD Vance Just Received His First Endorsement for 2028

Vice President JD Vance is already receiving endorsements from Republicans for a presidential bid in 2028, with Sen. Jim Banks announcing his support for the former senator from Ohio.

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NEW: Senator Jim Banks has endorsed VP JD Vance for President in 2028. pic.twitter.com/IxAWZwu8yV — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 14, 2026

🚨 Sen. @Jim_Banks: "Vice President JD Vance is the clear choice in 2028 to carry on our America First agenda and I look forward to supporting him.”https://t.co/2TUeJxKfyS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2026

A tiff b/t @Jim_Banks and @DonJBacon may have resulted in the 1st endorsement from a Senate GOPer of a Vance 2028 run.



“Vice President JD Vance is the clear choice in 2028 to carry on our America First agenda and I look forward to supporting him,” Banks told the Indy Star. — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerFox1) September 14, 2026

“Vice President JD Vance is the clear choice in 2028 to carry on our America First agenda and I look forward to supporting him,” Banks told the Indianapolis Star following Rep. Don Bacon’s announcement for a 2028 run.

Bacon is one of the last remaining anti-Trump Republicans remaining in Congress following President Donald Trump’s reimagining of the party a decade ago. He's notably supported DACA, sponsored or supported attempts at amnesty, and opposed Trump's tariff policies. Banks believes that Bacon’s decision to run is fanciful.

“It is laughable that Don Bacon, one of the most irrelevant and anti-Trump members of Congress over the last decade would think he could run for president, told the Indianapolis Star.

Vance has moved into pole position for the Republican nomination after his stellar performance at the 2026 GOP Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, with the captivated crowd chanting “48” as he delivered his remarks.

🚨 JUST IN: The RNC just BROKE OUT into calling JD Vance to run for president in 2028



CROWD MEMBER: "JD 48!!"



JD VANCE: 😄😄



CROWD: 48! 48!



VANCE: Let's take care of business, THEN worry about what comes next! 🔥



Oh, it's happening. Tonight is making that clear. HE'S AN… pic.twitter.com/mAkNswYI8D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2026

With the midterm cycle coming to a close in just 50 days, preparations for 2028 will soon be underway.

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