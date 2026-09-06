Trump Was Just Proven Right on the Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump was once again proven right on the crumbling Kennedy Center after it was found that a portion of the ceiling collapsed due to serious neglect.

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🚨 UPDATE: Donald Trump was PROVEN RIGHT after the Kennedy Center ceiling LITERALLY COLLAPSED and could've caused injury if someone was underneath it



TRUMP, MAY 30: "The Kennedy Center will collapse, both structurally and financially."



An activist judge has been BLOCKING… pic.twitter.com/VLMAEXXkm5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 6, 2026

Another warning we can’t ignore. A section of the Grand Foyer ceiling collapsed after this week’s storms. Thankfully no one was hurt. Decades of deferred maintenance made this inevitable.



Chairman President Trump has been right: America’s cultural center needs to close,… pic.twitter.com/Z1KrNsk78p — The Kennedy Center (@TKCOfficial) September 5, 2026

Part of the Kennedy Center's ceiling collapsed in a main hallway — and officials say it proves exactly what President Donald Trump has been warning about.



The center's board, led by Trump, voted in August to close the building for two years and pursue $250 million in… pic.twitter.com/kDDETo7WaL — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 6, 2026

Footage and photos showed a large hole in the ceiling of the event center’s foyer while debris littered the ground below. The damage was caused after Washington, D.C. was hit by a storm over the weekend, with the aging Kennedy Center apparently unable to brave inclement weather.

The Trump administration’s efforts to renovate and revamp the Kennedy Center have been stifled by activist judges and Democrat-backed lawsuits. Earlier this year, courts blocked an effort to attach Trump’s name to the building as a means of generating further revenue for the proposed renovation. Now, the Trump administration is battling in court to determine whether or not they are able to develop a new plaza for the venue.

The Kennedy Center’s board is proposing a $250 million renovation that would likewise add Trump’s name to the facade to secure the financial future of the iconic capital landmark in the latest effort to beautify Washington, D.C. during Trump’s second term.

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