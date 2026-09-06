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Trump Was Just Proven Right on the Kennedy Center

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 06, 2026 11:00 AM
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Trump Was Just Proven Right on the Kennedy Center
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump was once again proven right on the crumbling Kennedy Center after it was found that a portion of the ceiling collapsed due to serious neglect.

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Footage and photos showed a large hole in the ceiling of the event center’s foyer while debris littered the ground below. The damage was caused after Washington, D.C. was hit by a storm over the weekend, with the aging Kennedy Center apparently unable to brave inclement weather.

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The Trump administration’s efforts to renovate and revamp the Kennedy Center have been stifled by activist judges and Democrat-backed lawsuits. Earlier this year, courts blocked an effort to attach Trump’s name to the building as a means of generating further revenue for the proposed renovation. Now, the Trump administration is battling in court to determine whether or not they are able to develop a new plaza for the venue.

The Kennedy Center’s board is proposing a $250 million renovation that would likewise add Trump’s name to the facade to secure the financial future of the iconic capital landmark in the latest effort to beautify Washington, D.C. during Trump’s second term.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | LAW AND ORDER | LAWSUIT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WASHINGTON
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