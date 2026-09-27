Those who hate God love death.

Somewhere in New England, cloistered away, is the brave, lone holdout from the Lindsay Clancy case. Hated by the left, he is the one who caused a mistrial in the case because his conscience couldn’t approve of a woman getting away with the systematic strangling of her children.

Advertisement

He is in hiding because there may be serious threats to his life from what we could call “the shock troops of tolerance.”

How is it that those who claim to be “progressive” so often advocate the promotion of death and the abrogation of life?

What is this love affair with death that seems to characterize many on the left today?

We see it in abortion. We see it in the push for euthanasia. The push for mercy killing of the aged and infirm begins voluntarily, but soon slides into involuntary acts.

For example, The Gateway Pundit reports on a story of Canada, where euthanasia has become all too common: “Family Recounts Chilling Meetings with Doctors, Nurses Before Beloved Grandmother Was Euthanized, Allegedly Against Her Will and Theirs.”

Patrick Clancy appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes and said of Callan, one of his three children strangled by his estranged wife Lindsay, “I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live…And remember just thinking, ‘Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid,’ and I would raise him as best I could.’” It was not to be.

The founders of America declared that the Creator has endowed us with certain unalienable rights, and among these are the rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Thomas Jefferson, author of the first draft of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, said 41 years later — in 1817 — that our rights are based on the precepts of “the King of kings.”

Anyone familiar with the Bible knows that he was referring to Jesus Christ. Christ said that He came to give us life and that more abundantly, whereas the enemy of our souls comes to “steal, kill, and destroy.”

Charlie Kirk once told me in an interview: “The idea of inalienable rights [from our nation’s founders] is totally at odds with the woke. You see, they don't believe in a God. They don't believe in the eternal and transcendent purpose now. Instead, they believe that there is no purpose. There is no meaning. And the woke is just a filler term for what we have been fighting on the spiritual domain for the last couple thousand years.”

Those who hate God love death.

Mother Teresa once spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast. It was in 1994, and she asked a question then that still applies today: “And if we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?”

Is it just a coincidence that the same state, in which the governor surrounded herself with gleeful women many weeks ago as she signed into law a bill that allows for abortion up to the moment of birth, is the same state where many women seemed to cheer on Lindsay Clancy in her case?

It’s interesting to note an important speech from the founder (for all practical purposes) of what would later become the state of Massachusetts. John Winthrop led hundreds of Puritans in 1630 to found Boston. As they were aboard the lead ship, Arabella, Winthrop preached a sermon, “A Model of Christian Charity.”

Advertisement

It is from this speech that comes his famous statement (echoing Jesus in the Bible), “For we must consider that we should be as a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people shall be upon us.”

Winthrop’s sermon was based on Deuteronomy 30, a passage which climaxes with two words: “Choose Life.” The point of the message was to choose the Lord, therefore, they would be choosing life. But if they would be rejecting the one true God, they would be effectively embracing death.

Here is the closing of Winthrop’s speech: “Therefore let us choose life—that we, and our seed may live, by obeying His voice and cleaving to Him, for He is our life and our prosperity.”

Choose Life, not death. Choose the Lord, not the evil one, who hates our souls.

In the Biblical book of Proverbs, mostly written by Solomon, Chapter 8 features Wisdom personified as a woman calling unto all people to follow her principles, which come from the Lord.

Here is what Wisdom has to say: “Hear instruction and be wise, and do not neglect it. Blessed is the one who listens to me…but he who fails to find me injures himself; all who hate me love death.”

Note the power of that last statement. The Wisdom of God Almighty says, “All who hate me love death.” Are we not seeing that principle at work in our age?

Advertisement

Hat tip to my mentor, D. James Kennedy, who once preached on the same idea.

Jerry Newcombe, D.Min, is the executive director of the Providence Forum, an outreach of Coral Ridge Ministries. He has written/co-written 36 books, including George Washington’s Sacred Fire (with Providence Forum founder Peter Lillback, Ph.D) and What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? (with D. James Kennedy, Ph.D.).

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.