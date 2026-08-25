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The Left Is Furious With Trump's Latest Decision on the Kennedy Center

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 25, 2026 7:30 PM
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The Left Is Furious With Trump's Latest Decision on the Kennedy Center
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Department of Justice has warned a federal court that, should efforts to renovate the decaying Kennedy Center continue to be blocked, the Trump administration will be left with no other alternative than to tear the structure down and rebuild it.

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The Justice Department claims that the structure is teetering on the possibility of becoming totally unusable, and that efforts to revive the iconic building, including adding President Donald Trump’s name to the facade, must be allowed to move forward. They argue that the addition of Trump’s name will generate the revenue necessary for the venue to exist in perpetuity.

“Without those efforts, the Center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down, with a determination to follow on what to build on the site, such as a large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River that has been proposed, by some, for many years,” Justice Department lawyer Brantley Mayers wrote in a filing on Monday.

The latest filing has sent liberals and media into a tirade against the Trump administration.

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A previous federal court ruling blocked a move by the Kennedy Center board to add Trump’s name to the landmark. Kennedy Center officials have since attempted to circumvent the ruling by renaming the site of the Kennedy Center to “President Donald J. Trump Plaza” and to inscribe “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump” under the Kennedy Center’s sign.

This is the latest update in a series of executive actions undertaken by the Trump administration to beautify the American capital that have been stifled by activist judges.

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News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | JUDGES | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WASHINGTON
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