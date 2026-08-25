The Left Is Furious With Trump's Latest Decision on the Kennedy Center

The Department of Justice has warned a federal court that, should efforts to renovate the decaying Kennedy Center continue to be blocked, the Trump administration will be left with no other alternative than to tear the structure down and rebuild it.

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Trump Lawyers Warn That Kennedy Center Might Need Demolition if Not Fixed — NYT — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 25, 2026

The Justice Department claims that the structure is teetering on the possibility of becoming totally unusable, and that efforts to revive the iconic building, including adding President Donald Trump’s name to the facade, must be allowed to move forward. They argue that the addition of Trump’s name will generate the revenue necessary for the venue to exist in perpetuity.

“Without those efforts, the Center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down, with a determination to follow on what to build on the site, such as a large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River that has been proposed, by some, for many years,” Justice Department lawyer Brantley Mayers wrote in a filing on Monday.

The latest filing has sent liberals and media into a tirade against the Trump administration.

BREAKING: the administration is now threatening in federal court to LEVEL the Kennedy Center if Trump does not get his way



His path of destruction knows no bounds & he will answer for it in court @DDAction_ @WLG -TNhttps://t.co/gyUgFd15RX — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) August 25, 2026

NEWS: Trump's lawyers just told a federal court that if they don't get their way on renaming and "restoring" the Kennedy Center, they will tear it down and replace it with an outdoor amphitheater. He's holding the Kennedy Center hostage — and it's a preview of what happens to… — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) August 25, 2026

A previous federal court ruling blocked a move by the Kennedy Center board to add Trump’s name to the landmark. Kennedy Center officials have since attempted to circumvent the ruling by renaming the site of the Kennedy Center to “President Donald J. Trump Plaza” and to inscribe “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump” under the Kennedy Center’s sign.

This is the latest update in a series of executive actions undertaken by the Trump administration to beautify the American capital that have been stifled by activist judges.

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