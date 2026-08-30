DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

NASA Launches Revolutionary New Space Telescope Following Trump's Space Dominance Blitz

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 30, 2026 11:00 AM
Advertisement
NASA Launches Revolutionary New Space Telescope Following Trump's Space Dominance Blitz
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration launched the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope this morning following President Donald Trump’s recent emphasis on American space superiority.

Advertisement

The Roman Telescope’s mission is to conduct vast infrared surveys of the universe, with a scope 100 times larger than previous telescopes operating in orbit. NASA officials have compared it to taking wide-angle lens photos of an entire forest, where the Hubble and James Webb telescopes are taking photos of individual trees or leaves, according to Forbes.

Trump interrupted a press conference with NASA chief Jared Isaacman to congratulate the agency on its success, telling the room that “We're the hottest there is. We're the hottest, you're the hottest in space, and we have the hottest country anywhere in the world, so let's keep it all going. You're a big part of it. Let's keep it all going."

Recommended
RFK Jr Dropped Some Massive Bombshells at His Latest Town Hall Joe Chalfant Opposing Democrats Is a Literal Matter of Life and Death Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Trump has made it clear that he sees space as the next frontier for American dominance. He recently signed an executive order to establish a U.S. Space Academy, and has set a target annual launch quota of more than 1,000 to ensure a technological advantage over American adversaries.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | SCIENCE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

RFK Jr Dropped Some Massive Bombshells at His Latest Town Hall

RFK Jr Dropped Some Massive Bombshells at His Latest Town Hall

Joe Chalfant
Opposing Democrats Is a Literal Matter of Life and Death

Opposing Democrats Is a Literal Matter of Life and Death

Derek Hunter
The Washington Post Can't Be That Dumb, Right?

The Washington Post Can't Be That Dumb, Right?

Joe Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos