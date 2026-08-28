DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Artemis II Crew Given Major Honor – As Trump Announces Next Space Move

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 28, 2026 1:43 PM
Advertisement
Artemis II Crew Given Major Honor – As Trump Announces Next Space Move
NASA via AP

The Artemis II crew was awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, and President Donald Trump announced process for creating the U.S. Space Academy on Friday in Houston.

Advertisement

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen each received the award.

“This is a very rare thing,” Trump said at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

“Only 30 extraordinary men and women – long period of time, too – in history of our country have received this extremely rare and distinguished honor,” he added. 

“And today, we add four new names to this elite roster of fearless explorers,” he later added.

The president also signed an Executive Order paving the way for a new space military school, and the details will be sorted out by a new presidential commission. 

“As the world can see today under the Trump administration, we have brought America's space program – it came out of its Dark Age and it’s into its Golden Age. This is the Golden Age of America and this is a big part of it," he said.

Recommended
Greg Gutfeld Schools Jessica Tarlov Over Her False Claims About ICE Amy Curtis Trump Admin Sends a Warning to Allies Funding Iran As the US Severs UAE Bank From the Dollar Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

“So to every astronaut here today, I want to make this promise to you: Our nation will conquer and we will conquer indeed,” the president continued. 

“We explore it, we will tame it, and we will win it. We will always win,” Trump added.

During the visit, the president also contacted the astronauts on the International Space Station, and he was gifted a special NASA flight jacket. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MILITARY | DONALD TRUMP | SPACEX | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Schools Jessica Tarlov Over Her False Claims About ICE

Greg Gutfeld Schools Jessica Tarlov Over Her False Claims About ICE

Amy Curtis
Trump Admin Sends a Warning to Allies Funding Iran As the US Severs UAE Bank From the Dollar

Trump Admin Sends a Warning to Allies Funding Iran As the US Severs UAE Bank From the Dollar

Dmitri Bolt
Scott Bessent Is Coming for Soros, CAIR, the SPLC, and the Left’s Tax-Exempt Empire

Scott Bessent Is Coming for Soros, CAIR, the SPLC, and the Left’s Tax-Exempt Empire

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos