The Trump Admin Is Setting Sights on States That Give Massive Tuition Discounts to Illegal Aliens

The Department of Justice has launched an additional four lawsuits against states that offer in-state tuition discounts to illegal aliens, bringing the total number of states facing legal action to 21.

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Justice Department sues 21 states over in-state tuition for undocumented students — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 28, 2026

The newest swath of states coming under scrutiny from the Trump administration are Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Justice Department officials claim that the states have unconstitutionally discriminated against American citizens by creating incentives for illegal aliens.

“Over 30 years ago, Congress made clear that States cannot put illegal aliens before our Nation’s own citizens,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr in a Justice Department statement. “By granting illegal aliens in-state tuition, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, and Arizona are pushing citizens to the side and ignoring federal law. No more. As of today, we have now sued 21 states who we allege were thwarting Congress’s clear prohibition on placing aliens over citizens. Our efforts will not cease until President Trump’s promise is fulfilled: illegal aliens will not receive benefits denied to American citizens.”

The suit seeks to prevent state governments from enforcing laws that provide illegal aliens with financial assistance, scholarships, and preferential residency rates. Estimates released by the Justice Department claim that illegal aliens had received approximately $10.5 million in tuition reduction benefits last year at Arizona State University alone.

The other states facing similar legal action are: Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia, California, New Jersey, Kansas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Colorado, New York, Connecticut, and Vermont

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