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ICE Is Eyeing Another Huge Tech Purchase

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 29, 2026 9:00 PM
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ICE Is Eyeing Another Huge Tech Purchase
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Immigration and Customs Enforcement could potentially buy another piece of new technology to go along with its new $20 million electric shock glove investment.

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Reports have revealed that the federal agency is considering purchasing $2 million worth of robotic dogs and accessories from the technology firm Boston Dynamics. The move would allow agents to “support ICE missions by allowing officers to remotely assess potentially dangerous environments before entering them,” according to a report from USA Today.

The model that ICE is reportedly considering has been dubbed by Boston Dynamics as “Spot,” and is equipped with a 360-degree camera, a remote arm to operate doors, and sensors to detect hazardous materials. The company claims that over 1,500 units have been deployed by agencies across the country, including the U.S. Secret Service.

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The addition would add another piece of technology to the agency’s growing capabilities since the start of the second Trump administration.

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News Topics BORDER SECURITY | ICE | LAW AND ORDER
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