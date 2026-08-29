ICE Is Eyeing Another Huge Tech Purchase

Immigration and Customs Enforcement could potentially buy another piece of new technology to go along with its new $20 million electric shock glove investment.

🚨Report: ICE is planning to spend up to $2 million on Boston Dynamics robot dogs to assist agents with inspections, surveillance and hazard assessment during law-enforcement operations pic.twitter.com/pgXAU7EQAJ — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 29, 2026

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🇺🇸 ICE wants ROBOT DOGS for immigration enforcement



They're looking to spend up to $2 million on Boston Dynamics’ Spot robots, giving immigration agents four-legged surveillance machines that can navigate rough terrain, see in 360 degrees and even open doors with robotic arms.… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 29, 2026

Reports have revealed that the federal agency is considering purchasing $2 million worth of robotic dogs and accessories from the technology firm Boston Dynamics. The move would allow agents to “support ICE missions by allowing officers to remotely assess potentially dangerous environments before entering them,” according to a report from USA Today.

The model that ICE is reportedly considering has been dubbed by Boston Dynamics as “Spot,” and is equipped with a 360-degree camera, a remote arm to operate doors, and sensors to detect hazardous materials. The company claims that over 1,500 units have been deployed by agencies across the country, including the U.S. Secret Service.

The addition would add another piece of technology to the agency’s growing capabilities since the start of the second Trump administration.

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