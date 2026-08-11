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This Democratic Socialist Leader Can't Even Tell You What They Believe

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 11, 2026 8:00 AM
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This Democratic Socialist Leader Can't Even Tell You What They Believe
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Megan Romer, the co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America, showed the world that her organization is just as incompetent as you expected last week when asked about her plans to tax the rich.

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Romer told David Remnick that the Democratic Socialists of America planned to “tax the Hell out of millionaires” on an episode of the New Yorker Radio Hour. After some mild probing from Remnick, however, it became clear that Romer had absolutely no idea what that actually meant.

“But we do believe in taxing the Hell out of millionaires, yeah…absolutely,” Romer told Remnick.

Romer then claimed that she didn’t “have a solid answer” to the question about what that would actually look like when pressed on the issue. When pressed once again, she gave a nonsensical answer.

“So, again, it’s democracy, right?” Romer responded. “And we have to look at what we need to spend and what we need. We don’t want to depend on the existence of millionaires, because that means that people are still getting exploited. So yeah, we need to look at what we need to pay for in the interim, what sort of tax base for that to happen, and build from there.”

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Romer’s lackluster answer, which essentially amounted to “whatever, I guess” comes as New York City’s race-communist mayor Zohran Mamdani has found himself embattled with a judge over his ambitious initiative to heavily tax the wealthy property owners of his city.

The judge has issued a temporary halt to the tax hike as the court battle takes place. The next hearing will be held on August 31.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM | TAXES | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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