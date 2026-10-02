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Supreme Court to Decide the Fate of Detained Illegal Aliens

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 02, 2026 1:00 PM
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Supreme Court to Decide the Fate of Detained Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Trump administration’s detention policies related to illegal aliens.

President Donald Trump’s immigration policies have met with criticism from people claiming they are too harsh.

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From Fox News:

The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear a blockbuster challenge to ICE's mandatory detention policy after the Trump administration asked the justices to review the case.

The outcome of this case will determine whether certain noncitizens held in immigration detention while awaiting deportation are entitled to bond hearings, an issue that has divided the federal appeals courts.

Nine federal appeals courts have rejected the Trump administration's interpretation of the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act. The case now before the Supreme Court stems from a ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The 5th and 8th U.S. Circuits have taken the opposite view, ruling that the Trump administration may require the mandatory detention of certain noncitizens without offering them bond hearings.

The case before the Supreme Court centers on Ricardo Aparecido Barbosa da Cunha, a Brazilian citizen who entered the United States without inspection more than two decades ago, applied for asylum in 2016 and was granted work authorization while his application was pending. ICE arrested him in September 2025 and argued he was subject to mandatory detention without a bond hearing while his removal case proceeded.

Barbosa da Cunha challenged the government's interpretation of federal immigration law, arguing his detention was governed by a different provision that permits immigration judges to hold bond hearings. The district court agreed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit affirmed.

The district court ruled Barbosa da Cunha was entitled to a bond hearing because his detention was governed by a different provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act. An immigration judge later found he did not pose a flight risk or danger to the community and ordered him released on bond.

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The controversy over the Trump administration’s detention policies centers on a dispute over whether the government can lock up those who entered the country illegally years ago for the entire length of their deportation cases without a bond hearing.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in July 2025 issued guidance reinterpreting a 1996 law in a way that allowed it to hold illegal aliens without bond until their cases concluded. The entire process can take months or years.

Earlier administrations, including Trump's first term, applied the mandatory detention rule mostly to those who recently crossed the border. About 70,000 are being kept in detention, an increase from 40,000 before Trump took office in 2025.

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News Topics DHS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SUPREME COURT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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