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The September Jobs Report Is Here

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 02, 2026 11:43 AM
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The September Jobs Report Is Here
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The September jobs report shows 29,000 jobs added and a 4.2 percent unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate is only a slight increase from 4.1 percent the month prior, and the job growth came in lower than the projected.

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Unleash Prosperity cofounder Stephen Moore said Fox Buisness that there is a broader “realignment” of the American economy away from government jobs.

“That’s been a big decline in government employment and a nice bump up in private sector employment, which, by the way, was almost the opposite of what we were seeing throughout Biden’s first four years in office,” Moore said. 

Heather Long, Chief Economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, wrote on Friday that is a "mediocre September jobs report. The US economy added only 29,000 jobs in September (well below ~80k expected). On top of that, there were downward revisions: July was revised down to -10k and August to 133k."

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Still, Long noted that the unemployment rate ticked up “for a good reason,” which is that “nearly half a million more people looked for a job.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Taylor Rogers posted on Friday that “more than one million private-sector jobs have now been created under President Trump.”

“In September, the private sector added jobs, and labor participation rose, while President Trump has shrunk the federal bureaucracy to the lowest levels since the 1960s,” Rogers wrote. “The economy added 9,000 manufacturing jobs and 12,300 factory construction jobs over the month — proof that President Trump's reindustrialization agenda is working.”

“Wages are up over the past year, core inflation is down, and everyday Americans are reaping the rewards of the strong Trump economy,” she added. 

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On the flip side, Democrats in Congress are already using it for the upcoming midterm elections. 

“Another bad jobs report,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) posted.

“What have trump and Republicans been focused on? Renaming bodies of water and renaming AI,” he added. “November is coming.” 

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News Topics ECONOMY | DONALD TRUMP | INFLATION | JOBS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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