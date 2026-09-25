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Gina Hinojosa Tells Dems to Ignore Culture War, but There's a Problem

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Sep 25, 2026 12:15 PM
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Gina Hinojosa Tells Dems to Ignore Culture War, but There's a Problem
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa took aim at her own party for embracing culture war politics — especially on issues voters don’t care as much about.

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However, as is typically the case with politicians, her actions don’t match up with her words.

From Politico:

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa chided her party for having “taken the bait” in the debate over culture war issues, leaving voters unsure of “what else we stood for.”

In an interview on POLITICO’s “The Conversation” with Dasha Burns, Hinojosa argued her high-stakes bid against three-term Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott has gained traction because she went “back to basics.” The state lawmaker — who once called herself an unapologetic progressive — said her bid for the governor’s mansion changed her understanding of issues voters care about most.

“We're not doing the culture wars. We are talking about how we're gonna deliver for Texans, how we're gonna make life easier for working families,” said Hinojosa. "And so in that sense, I think that has to be the way forward for Democrats, to focus on the economic issues and not take the bait when it comes to the culture wars.”

The Politico piece notes how Republicans successfully used Democrats’ most ridiculous culture war positions against them to great effect. Hinojosa even played into it when she posted a campaign video with the caption: “My pronouns are Mom, Texan, and soon to be: Governor.”

The candidate told Politico, “What I was trying to communicate to both Greg Abbott and to the culture wars is, you can shove it with your culture wars.”

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But her history reveals an avid interest in the culture war — especially when it comes to gender ideology.

Hinojosa has been an outspoken supporter of foisting gender ideology on children and forcing female athletes to compete against biological males. During her time in the Texas Senate, she voted against a bill that would prohibit the use of puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and “gender-affirming" surgeries on minors.

In a post on X responding to a post from a Republican colleague, Hinojosa wrote, “Transgender students exist. That’s not an ideology. It’s a reality. If you don’t believe me talk to their parents. They are my constituents & yours. They struggle to keep their kids safe in a world that does not understand. All kids deserve to be safe. We should all want that.”

The latest Texas Public Opinion Research poll conducted mid-September shows Gov. Greg Abbotttt leading Hinojosa 50 percent to 46 percent.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GREG ABBOTT | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER
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