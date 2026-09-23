Why Does Abdul El-Sayed Keep Lying About Being a Capitalist?

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is still trying to trick voters into thinking he’s a capitalist.

While addressing a reporter during a campaign event, he once again claimed to be a capitalist.

Advertisement

“Capitalism is the process by which we enable supply and demand to allocate capital so that it's the most productive in an economy,” he said. “We are not in a situation where we have capitalism. We have corporatism.”

FOX: You say you're a capitalist, what do you mean?



El-Sayed: Capitalism is the process by which we enable supply and demand to allocate capital so that it's the most productive in an economy. We are not in a situation where we have capitalism, we have corporatism. pic.twitter.com/1Z67ziAm1i — Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2026

In another interview, he was asked whether he was a socialist. “I’m not,” he replied. “I'm a capitalist who just understands capitalism."

However, his policy positions say something far different. His platform calls for government to take a far stronger role in controlling the economy.

He supports Medicare for All, with no premiums, copays, or deductibles. It would essentially amount to government-run healthcare. He also favors additional taxes on wealth over $1 billion and higher taxation on capital gains and large inheritances.

Abdul El-Sayed: “I’m not a socialist, I’m just not a corporatist. We have an America right now where it seems to me the interests of moneymaking on behalf of corporations whether it’s the health insurance industry or the pharmaceutical industry, their interests tend to come… pic.twitter.com/Ix8OSFK6rn — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 19, 2026

El-Sayed also wants the Federal Trade Commission to break up or tightly regulate monopolies in industries such as airlines, phones, and health insurance.

The candidate goes even further on technology. When asked about public ownership models, he said, “I agree that we need public ownership, but I also agree that we need some system of public control. Like, what is the point of democracy if it’s not to protect us from existential risk?”

He made that comment when he laid out his “AI Under Democracy” plan that includes government board seats, oversight bodies, and even having the state take a stake in the AI industry.

The candidate has often argued that Americans “don’t live in capitalism” but in “corporate socialism” because large companies can buy politicians and use government regulations to lock out competitors.

El-Sayed is correct in his definition of capitalism. But it’s clear that he’s not a fan of the system and would rather see the state increase its power over the economy. The truth is that Abdul El-Sayed is nothing more than a total socialist wearing a capitalist costume.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.