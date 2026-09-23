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El-Sayed Hits Rogers for Profiting From AI. His Own Mutual Fund Benefits From the AI Boom.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 10:45 AM
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El-Sayed Hits Rogers for Profiting From AI. His Own Mutual Fund Benefits From the AI Boom.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

One of the biggest issues in this year's election is AI and data centers. Most Democrats and some Republicans oppose them. Bernie Sanders and others have called for a moratorium on building data centers, and even tech CEOs are asking Congress for regulations.

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In the Michigan U.S. Senate race, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has repeatedly attacked Republican Mike Rogers over the issue and called out Rogers for "profiting" off data centers and AI investments.

"You hold up to millions of dollars in companies that stand to benefit from AI and data centers," El-Sayed said. "How can voters even trust you to make decisions about AI when your own financial interests are tied to the industry?"

"No new data centers until we can guarantee they won't hurt us," he wrote.

He also called out Rogers during that fake "debate" with a biased moderator.

"Mike Rogers, up to $2.6 million personally invested in corporations that would benefit, so maybe you just start by not making money off of them," El-Sayed said. 

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Oh really? Because Abdul El-Sayed is also making money off of AI and data centers. He's just hiding it from voters and lying about his record.

El-Sayed's financial disclosures show that he owns a mutual fund whose biggest growth contributor is AI and data centers. He reported owning shares in the Amana Income Fund (AMINX), a mutual fund whose stated objective is current income and preservation of capital consistent with Islamic principles. According to its annual report, "the Fund’s strongest contributions came from the continuing artificial intelligence (AI) and data-center investment cycle."

So while El-Sayed attacks Mike Rogers over his AI and data center investments, El-Sayed himself owns mutual funds that profit off of AI and data centers.

The hypocrisy is astounding, and Michigan voters deserve to know that while El-Sayed says one thing, he does another. And if that's happening on the campaign trail, what will he do when he gets to the Senate?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DATA CENTERS | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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