El-Sayed Hits Rogers for Profiting From AI. His Own Mutual Fund Benefits From the AI Boom.

One of the biggest issues in this year's election is AI and data centers. Most Democrats and some Republicans oppose them. Bernie Sanders and others have called for a moratorium on building data centers, and even tech CEOs are asking Congress for regulations.

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In the Michigan U.S. Senate race, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has repeatedly attacked Republican Mike Rogers over the issue and called out Rogers for "profiting" off data centers and AI investments.

Mike Rogers couldn't be bothered to show up to the debate, but here's what I would have asked him if he wasn't such a coward: pic.twitter.com/Yiu4fD9Ypr — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) September 18, 2026

"You hold up to millions of dollars in companies that stand to benefit from AI and data centers," El-Sayed said. "How can voters even trust you to make decisions about AI when your own financial interests are tied to the industry?"

Mike Rogers holds millions of dollars of stock in AI-related companies. He’d let them build a new data center in your backyard tomorrow if the price is right. Now he’s backtracking because he thinks he can trick us into believing otherwise.



I’ve been clear: no new data centers… pic.twitter.com/favbc6Wpc6 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 21, 2026

"No new data centers until we can guarantee they won't hurt us," he wrote.

He also called out Rogers during that fake "debate" with a biased moderator.

I was asked how I would protect Michigan communities from data centers. Here’s my plan: pic.twitter.com/PvEuS9PH7N — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) September 16, 2026

"Mike Rogers, up to $2.6 million personally invested in corporations that would benefit, so maybe you just start by not making money off of them," El-Sayed said.

Oh really? Because Abdul El-Sayed is also making money off of AI and data centers. He's just hiding it from voters and lying about his record.

El-Sayed's financial disclosures show that he owns a mutual fund whose biggest growth contributor is AI and data centers. He reported owning shares in the Amana Income Fund (AMINX), a mutual fund whose stated objective is current income and preservation of capital consistent with Islamic principles. According to its annual report, "the Fund’s strongest contributions came from the continuing artificial intelligence (AI) and data-center investment cycle."

So while El-Sayed attacks Mike Rogers over his AI and data center investments, El-Sayed himself owns mutual funds that profit off of AI and data centers.

The hypocrisy is astounding, and Michigan voters deserve to know that while El-Sayed says one thing, he does another. And if that's happening on the campaign trail, what will he do when he gets to the Senate?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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