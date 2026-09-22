Trump Bashes Banned 'Fake News' Media Outlets for Suing Him

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at several media outlets for filing a lawsuit after he banned them from the White House.

Politico, CNN, and MS Now were banned from the press pool after Trump took issue with their biased news coverage of his administration.

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“As expected, Fake News CNN, Politico (Pay back the 8 Million Dollar contribution made by the U.S. Government to keep them afloat!), and MSNOW (formerly known as MSDNC!), have brought suit to gain access to the White House, and your President, ME!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “They have drawn a great Judge, for them, a man who ruled in favor of Jim Acosta, who now seems to have disappeared from the Planet.”

The Judge’s name is Tim Kelly, and he was, sadly, appointed by “TRUMP.” In other words, almost without question and, as usual, we’ll go for appeal because Fake News people and publications that only write negatively, and who violate our National Security by writing false and defamatory stories with unknown “sources,” shouldn’t be allowed access to the most important Office anywhere in the World. It is called the Oval Office, and it should be treated with Decorum, Respect, and Dignity, not defiled by Third Rate Clowns, who purposefully distort, twist, and degrade with everything they write or publish.

The president continued, arguing that “Virtually every story about me, or anything having to do with me, is negative, wrong and, in many cases, DANGEROUS for our Country!”

He further noted that despite his overwhelming victory in 2024, “ it is reported that I get 94% bad publicity.”

With such a Crooked and Corrupt Press, how did I win in such a LANDSLIDE? It is because the Media has NO credibility, and that is a very bad thing for our Nation! Why should I have to give “access” to such people? Perhaps Judge Kelly could explain that! In any event, I have an obligation to fight for the Success and Safety of our Country. FAKE NEWS IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, and I will do whatever is necessary to make sure that the U.S.A. thrives.

The three news outlets filed an emergency federal lawsuit in Washington, D.C. on Monday. They asked a judge to restore their press credentials and argued that Trump’s move violated their Fifth Amendment rights because the White House did not follow due process in making the decision.

“This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” the news outlets said in a joint statement. “Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting.”

The situation intensified after five networks that share White House television pool duty, ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, refused to send a replacement crew after the White House blocked CNN from its pool shift.

The nation’s major television networks are declining to participate in White House pool duties moving forward in response to the Trump administration’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO from the White House, Fox News Washington Bureau Chief and current TV pool chair Bryan Boughton wrote in an email to TV pool subscribers. “This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President,” Boughton wrote in the email, obtained by POLITICO. “This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place.” The email, which was not sent to POLITICO in its official capacity, was designated “off the record” and “for planning purposes only.” The “pool” refers to the press corps that travels with the president. The move could make it more difficult for images and video of President Donald Trump’s activities at the United Nations General Assembly this week to get to the American public. The television pool provides video from events where space constraints prevent every outlet from sending its own camera crew, with footage then made available broadly to news organizations.

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The Media Research Center reported in April 2025 that 92 percent of news coverage of the Trump administration has been negative. This includes coverage from ABC, CBS, and NBC.

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