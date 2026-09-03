Democrat Leadership Will Punish These Two Lawmakers for Voting With Republicans

Democrat Party leadership is considering punishment for two lawmakers who broke ranks and voted to help Republicans pass the continuing resolution bill.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) is expected to take action against Reps. Jared Golden (ME-2) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-3) for refusing to stick with the party on the vote, according to Axios.

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Catch up quick: Reps. Jared Golden (D-Maine) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) voted with Republicans to pass what is called a "rule" — a procedural measure that sets the terms for House debate on a package of bills. While lawmakers often break away from party leaders on standard legislative votes on legislation, these procedural votes almost always fall along party lines.

The legislation advanced by the measure included a Republican resolution denouncing "socialism in all its forms," which infuriated many Democrats because it also included language praising the GOP's SAVE America Act. What they're saying: Jeffries, in a joint statement with Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Democratic Caucus chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) released Tuesday night, signaled plans to take action. "The decision by two of our colleagues to blindside the entire House Democratic Caucus and join with the Republican majority to pass a procedural rule on the brink of failing represents a significant breach of trust," the trio said.

"It is an action that necessitates a serious response, and we have asked the Committee on Caucus Rules to take this up in short order."

☀️AM: CAN HOUSE DEMOCRATS CHANGE THEIR PARTY?



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ leadership team is discussing a broad overhaul of how the House Democratic Caucus operates as the party inches toward the midterm elections — and potentially the majority.



Two distinct issues… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 3, 2026

One House Democrat told Axios that the two lawmakers “not only broke trust with our leadership and the caucus writ-large, it was also a deeply selfish act.”

The individual further stated that they “threw their frontline and other colleagues under the bus.”

Jeffries and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) issued a joint statement with Democratic Caucus chair Pete Aguilar (CA-3) that read, "The decision by two of our colleagues to blindside the entire House Democratic Caucus and join with the Republican majority to pass a procedural rule on the brink of failing represents a significant breach of trust.”

They added, “It is an action that necessitates a serious response, and we have asked the Committee on Caucus Rules to take this up in short order.”

House Democrats are meeting to punish two of their own for voting to let the House condemn socialism.



Rep. Jared Golden (ME) and Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA) voted YES on Speaker Johnson’s rule.



Hakeem Jeffries calls it a “significant breach of trust.”



They’re exploring… pic.twitter.com/3iTadbt3eD — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) September 3, 2026

Rep. Golden hit back at his critics, pointing out that the package contained a bill he co-authored to protect lobstermen from facing onerous regulations aimed at protecting whales. "They couldn't possibly think I would vote against my own bill, right?" he told Axios.

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While it has not been determined what punishment Golden and Perez could face, some have floated the idea of stripping them of their committee assignments. \Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-2) argued that “if you throw all of your colleagues under the bus by voting with the other party on a procedural rule vote, you should lose your committee assignments and get reassigned to the arts and crafts committee.”

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