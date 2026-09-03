Congress Votes to Hit Pause on Federal Hemp Ban

The House has joined the Senate in passing a bill that would delay a federal ban on hemp-derived THC products set to take effect in November.

The bill has been sent to President Donald Trump for his signature. This will give lawmakers more time to examine legislation that would allow people to purchase these products instead of outright banning them.

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The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that contains provisions to delay the federal recriminalization of hemp THC products that is currently scheduled to take effect in November. The legislation, which has already been approved by the Senate, is intended to give lawmakers more time to craft regulations as an alternative to prohibition. It now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk. The provision is part of legislation, which cleared the House in a 370-48 vote on Tuesday, to keep the federal government funded through December 11—past the end of the current fiscal year on September 30. If enacted into law, the effective date of the hemp product ban would also be moved to December 11. The Senate last month rejected an amendment from Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) and several cosponsors that would have removed the hemp ban delay provision from the funding bill, tabling it in a vote of 61-32, and the passing the overall legislation 90-6. Hemp derivatives with less than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis were federally legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill that President Donald Trump signed during his first term in office. But late last year, the president signed new legislation containing provisions that will redefine hemp to make it so only products with 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container will remain legal after November 12.

The Federal Hemp Ban has been delayed! The US House of Representatives voted today to pass the CR, which includes a 3 week delay in the implementation of the federal ban on hemp, which was set to go into effect in November! #ban #federal #news #texas pic.twitter.com/lDslKI0I6l — Hometown Hero ATX (@HometownHeroATX) September 1, 2026

This comes after a provision banning the manufacture and sale of hemp-derived THC products was inserted into a broader spending package approved by both chambers of Congress. The products were deemed legal due to a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill that allowed the sale of intoxicating hemp products.

Those opposing the delay, like Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC), argued that allowing people to consume the products would harm minors. “Our children should never be the testing ground for an industry willing to exploit a loophole in federal law for profit,” he said. However, state laws prohibit the sale of these items to minors.

However, supporters argue that the delay allows for lawmakers to discuss reasonable solutions and sensible oversight measures. Republican Rep. Jim Baird (IN-4), said the extension “will provide Congress and farmers the time needed to develop a long-term solution.”

Industry leaders praised the extension as they face an existential threat if the ban goes into effect.

Ryan Bouton, CMO of Torch Drinks, told Townhall that the bill is “a good step” but stressed that “it’s not the finish line.”

“Giving the hemp industry another month before these restrictions take effect gives brands, regulators and lawmakers time to do what should have happened in the first place: build a sensible regulatory framework instead of wiping out an entire category,” he added.

Joe Gerrity, CEO of Crescent Canna, agreed, saying “Congress has come together and done something tremendous — given themselves an additional month to solve a problem they created.”

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“I want to celebrate, but it shouldn’t take an army of lobbyists and tens of millions of dollars for Congress to protect small businesses from… Congress,” he continued. “My company has already laid off half of our employees because of their inaction this year.”

Blake Patterson, chief revenue officer at Keef told Townhall “We are thrilled to see this pivotal step for our industry” and that the extension “establishes this as something other than a public health issue.”

He added, “It's about getting the regulations understood and correct, which we wholeheartedly are in favor of.”

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