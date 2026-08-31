We Should Probably Feel Sorry for Democrat Voters in This State

Democrat voters in Maine are going to have a hard time in this midterm election season as their candidates continually show that they are about as desirable as a trip to the DMV.

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Ashley Webb, a trans-identified intersex musician from Farmington, along with several others, officially declared his candidacy as a write-in candidate after Democrat nominee Troy Jackson won the primary race to replace Nazi-tattoo aficionado, Graham Platner.

Six people formally declared write-in candidacies for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ seat, which means ranked-choice voting will be used for the race in November. Only Collins, the five-term Republican incumbent, and Democratic nominee Troy Jackson will appear on the ballot, but there will be a third line where voters can write-in a candidate if they so choose — and then rank all three of those names. But if a voter writes in the name of someone who isn’t a declared write-in candidate, their vote will go uncounted. Half a dozen people met the deadline on Tuesday to declare as a write-in, none of whom are registered Republicans. They include Brent Andrews of York (unaffiliated), Sigrid Ann Olson of Cape Elizabeth (a Democrat), Gina Oswald of Strong (independent), Joseph Steinberger of Rockland (registered as “Faith in Humanity”), Mike Turcotte of Burnham (unenrolled), and Ashley Webb of Farmington (a Democrat). A few people had been calling for Mainers to write-in former Democratic nominee Graham Platner, who dropped out in July after an accusation of sexual assault, starting the state party’s scramble to eventually selecting Jackson as his replacement. Platner did not declare as a write-in.

Webb gave Maine voters a preview of what to expect from his campaign during a July 16 televised debate. In fact, he performed so poorly that he made former President Joe Biden look competent in his debate against President Donald Trump.

When asked about his qualifications for the office, he touted his musical and literary experience, because being a lawmaker requires a lot of singing and book writing. "I ran for office several times, didn't win, but I did run and then, I'm a songwriter and then I write my own books," he said in a particularly cringeworthy moment.

MODERATOR: "What qualifications do you have to serve in the U.S. Senate?"



Maine Democrat Ashley Webb: "I'm a songwriter and I write my own books." pic.twitter.com/csMIFkmt4Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

When he’s not singing and reading, Webb is pushing the usual socialist mishmash of government overreach-friendly policies. He wants a government-run healthcare system, laws that bar state and local law enforcement from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and to force biological men into women’s restrooms and other spaces.

In a rather bizarre moment, the candidate claimed to be able to ovulate through his rectum even though he's a biological male.

But if Maine voters think Webb is too insane for office, they aren’t doing much better with Troy Jackson. Even though he replaced Platner as the Democrat nominee, recent revelations show that he is basically Diet Platner. Like the disgraced candidate, Jackson has a series of scandals dogging him throughout the campaign.

The Maine Ethics Commission expressed concerns about allegations of mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, and travel reimbursement abuse against Jackson, according to The Maine Wire.

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A complaint alleged that Jackson used a federal FHA loan to buy a second home. He allegedly signed a mortgage document that required it to be his principal residence. However, he listed his other home as his primary residence on reelection documents.

Like Platner, Jackson has also faced allegations related to his treatment of women. He has a documented history of screaming at and cursing fellow female lawmakers. During a 2021 dispute, he allegedly hurled a water bottle at a female colleague while shouting at her.

To put it simply, Jackson appears to be Platner in different skin and probably no Nazi tattoos that we know of.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Kristen Cianci slammed Jackson in a statement. “Maine Democrats have been in chaos since they pushed the Nazi Rapist off the ballot and coronated Temu Platner Troy Jackson to replace him,” she said. “Jackson can’t build consensus because voters didn’t choose him, and they certainly won’t be choosing the low-charisma loser in November.”

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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