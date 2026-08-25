This Socialist Candidate Tried to Distance Herself From Hasan Piker

Florida Democrat Senate nominee Angie Nixon, who is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), tried to distance herself from controversial communist streamer Hasan Piker.

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Nixon, a Jacksonville native and current state representative, during an appearance on CBS News, was asked about her ties to far leftist figures in the Democrat Party, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) and others. But the host also asked whether she wants Piker to accompany her on the campaign trail.

“So I have not campaigned with Mr. Piker, not sure where that information came from,” Nixon responded. “I have campaigned with, uh, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, and so she is someone who wants the same things that I want, to make sure that government is working for people and not against it. And so I'll continue to do the same thing, but I have not campaigned with Mr. Piker at all, not sure where that came from.”

The host asked whether Nixon might want Piker to campaign with her.

Nixon responded, “I don't really know who Mr. Piker is. I've heard about him. And so I don't know who he is. I said I don't really know who he is personally or anything like that. I am actually, uh, focused on Florida.”

⁨⁨Far-Left Democrat Angie Nixon, a DSA member, claims she doesn't know who Hasan Piker is.



CBS: Would you want Piker to campaign with you?



NIXON: I don’t really know who Mr. Piker is...



CBS: You don’t?



NIXON: I said I don’t really know who he is personally or anything...⁩ pic.twitter.com/ItAHCwJJaX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2026

Piker expressed support for Nixon after she won her primary race. However, he said he would stay away from her campaign publicly because he didn’t want to bring negative attention to her bid for the Senate.

In a recent livestream, he said, “Going forward, this is an Angie Nixon stan account. If Angie Nixon wants our help, we’ll be there for her. If she wants it to be, on the background, I will do that. If she says, 'I don't know Hasan Piker. I don't want him anywhere near,' I will never touch the state of Florida. I will never bring it up. Whatever she wants, we are her loyal soldiers, okay?"

Nixon has ties to other socialist figures on the left and made appearances with Tlaib at rallies. She has touted several far leftist policies such as Medicare for All, government-provided childcare, raising the federal minimum wage, government-mandated paid family leave, and ending military aid to Israel.

“Angie Nixon shouldn’t be shy about cozying up to radicals - she already supports defunding the police, abolishing prisons, and the insane socialist agenda,” said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall. “It’s too late for any Democrat to distance themselves from rabid antisemite and terrorist sympathizer Hasan Piker.”

Piker is notorious for making incendiary remarks about Jewish people and American society. During a recent livestream, he said, “If Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone's going to come around and take action — not against the state of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews.”

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In his most recent remarks, Hasan Piker appeared to threaten American Jews who support Israel during an Aug. 20 livestream: "If Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone’s going to come around and take action — not against the state of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews."

He added: "You’re running around basically tying your entire identity to a country that inevitably will be seen as basically Jewish ISIS, and you’re saying, as Jews, this is all we care about. You’re making antisemitism worse."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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