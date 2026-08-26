Todd Blanche Just Said This About Dem. District Attorney's Plan to 'Blow Up' Ballroom Project

Attorney General Todd Blanche clapped back at Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner after he vowed to blow up President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project.

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Democrats have been in a full-on meltdown ever since the project was announced. During a press conference, Krasner told reporters, “I’m gonna have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what paperweight’s going to be? It’s going to be a piece of the ballroom after we all blow it up.”

Philadelphia Soros-backed DA Larry Krasner says Democrats are going to hold an official ceremony to demolish Trump’s White House ballroom if they return to power: “We’re going to blow it up!” pic.twitter.com/GqWeBpyqmA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 26, 2026

In an appearance on Fox News, Blanche was asked to chime in on Krasner’s comments.

“Well, the ballroom is being built, and it's disgusting that a district attorney in Philadelphia, who, by the way, has a city with its own problems, is so focused on what the president is doing at the White House,” Blanche replied. “So that's something we're continuing to litigate. The ballroom is being built. It's not stopped. And the Supreme Court issued the stay, which allows us to continue the work.”

And this isn't just about a safe, secure place for the president and his family and world leaders. It's also a national security issue, which we've been talking about now for months and months and months. And the fact that you even have a local district attorney, instead of focusing on his own city's problems, his own city's crimes, talk about, quote, blowing it up is reflective of how divisive and unfortunate the Democrats have made this issue. But yes, we're going to continue to build the ballroom. President Trump has promised that to the American people, and we're going to continue to back him up in court to make sure that it can get built.

🔥 AG Todd Blanche just WENT OFF on the Philadelphia District Attorney for calling for the White House Ballroom to be "BLOWN UP"



"It's DISGUSTING that a district attorney in Philadelphia who, by the way, has a city with its OWN problems, is so focused on what the president is… pic.twitter.com/Qr1gdLD1ql — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 26, 2026

Democrats have been using lawfare to stop the White House ballroom project through various court filings and attempts to block federal funds from going toward the project. About 150 Democrat lawmakers issued a legal brief arguing that the construction can’t continue without Congressional approval.

LAWFARE: Democrats were served yet another defeat by the Supreme Court after Roberts told the president he can keep building his ballroom. The Democrats are desperate to stop the president from making the White House great again. pic.twitter.com/MAitdysxGG — @amuse (@amuse) August 22, 2026

Senate Democrats also forced Republicans to drop $1 billion in security funding tied to the project from a spending bill, according to AP News. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said, “Senate Democrats were able to knock taxpayer funding for Republicans’ gilded ballroom out of the reconciliation bill, but the law is clear that the entire project is illegal.” A federal judge later ruled that the administration must stop the project unless Congress approves it. However, the work has continued while the Supreme Court is looking at the case.

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