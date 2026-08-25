Charlamagne tha God Blasts Enes Kanter Freedom for 'Disrupting' Women's Sports With WNBA Protest

Radio host Charlamagne tha God blasted former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom over his recent criticisms of the WNBA for pushing leftist gender ideology.

During a recent broadcast, Charlamagne explained why he gave Kanter Freedom the “Donkey of the Day” award.

Advertisement

“I'm not giving Enes Kanter Freedom donkey today because he believes biological males shouldn't compete against biological females in women's sports,” he said. “I agree with him on that, okay? That's not even a debate for me.”

And I just think it's pointless to argue when you know it's only being used as a distraction because the midterms are right around the corner and Republicans can't win on policy. So they would rather drag people into another stupid culture war to debate so they can claim to be the party of common sense and Dems the party of people who don't know if men can have babies or not.

He continued, saying he gave Kanter Freedom the award “because this guy has somehow decided that the best way to protect women's basketball is to disrupt women's basketball.”

Okay, you, Enes, have become what you claim to hate because I haven't seen anyone threaten women's basketball more than you. Okay, do you think those women felt safe with your big 6'10" ass out there trolling them and then had the nerve to stand up and act like you was about to step to one of them? Make that make sense to me.

The host further criticized Kanter Freedom for declaring his intention to participate in the 2027 WNBA draft, saying he identifies as a woman. “Meanwhile, in the WNBA, there are currently no immediate eligibility matters affecting their league,” he said. “Okay, basically ain't no transgender women trying to take your job in the WNBA right now. That is not happening. Okay, no transgenders are out here like, ‘let me suit up.’”

So people like Ennis protesting a hypothetical. There are no biological males playing in the WNBA that we know of, okay? There are no biological males trying to play in the WNBA except for you. So therefore, Ennis, you are actually the problem, but what you're protesting is a hypothetical. Ennis, you have called 911 screaming about a 5-alarm fire that isn't happening, okay?

Charlamagne Tha god rips female basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom, says she is "Donkey of the Day"



"This guy has somehow decided that the best way to protect women’s basketball is to disrupt women’s basketball," Mr. Tha god said.



Wow, he's misgendering her now. How hurtful. pic.twitter.com/1WzXsyKSeb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2026

The controversy erupted when Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham in an ESPN profile discussed the debate over biological males competing in women’s sports.

"I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I'm like, 'I never once said that,'" She said.

She further stated, "I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

After Cunningham was slammed by people on the left who pretended she is transphobic, Kanter Freedom declared himself eligible for the WNBA draft. “If simply declaring who you are is all that's required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA," he wrote in a letter to the WNBA.

Advertisement

We are getting attacked before the @WNBA game in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/sn1oa3L7mJ — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 23, 2026

Earlier this month, Kanter Freedom wore a shirt reading “WOMAN noun. Adult human female” while sitting courtside at an Indiana Fever game. Security ejected him after a WNBA player confronted him.

"I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for supporting WOMEN! Let that sink in, AMERICA!" he posted on social media.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.