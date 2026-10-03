Watch Tom Homan Schooled a CBS News Reporter on Immigration Enforcement With Another Killer Line

These liberal reporters don’t get it and never will: if you’re here illegally, you go. You’re subject to deportation, and that’s what we voted for in 2024. There was an election, you guys. Your side lost; we won. Deal with it. I’m tired of arguments about how long these people have been here—who cares? So, time should count for some crimes but not others. That’s not how the statute of limitations works. And it should be how immigration enforcement works, which, to liberals, is that if they’ve been here more than 10-plus years, for example, they get a free pass.

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Some laws can be broken, but not others, is not how this works. But it’s how liberals make excuses for illegals to stop deportations. Yeah, again, don’t care—they’re going. Border czar Tom Homan dropped an amazing line while schooling a CBS News reporter about immigration enforcement:

Tom Homan explaining basic immigration law to a CBS reporter…



CBS: "Rep. Maria Salazar cited the stat that 50% of ICE detainees don't have an additional criminal charge here."



Homan: "Are they in the country illegally?"



CBS: "Yes."



Homan: "Then they are deportable."



CBS:… pic.twitter.com/WloxQkiNok — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 2, 2026

CBS: "Rep. Maria Salazar cited the stat that 50% of ICE detainees don't have an additional criminal charge here." Homan: "Are they in the country illegally?" CBS: "Yes." Homan: "Then they are deportable." CBS: "But so are millions of people…" Homan: "Yea… if you’re in the country illegally you got a problem. You shouldn’t be here."

Okay, it’s not as good as when he said families can be deported together when some reporter brought up family separations, but the “if you’re in the country illegally you got a problem” is a good runner-up (via CBS News):

He argued much of the criticism is "about hate on this administration and taking on Trump," pointing to ICE's high arrest and deportation figures during the Obama administration, when Homan was a senior official at the agency. Pressed on the growing GOP criticism, Homan said: "I wish they'd sit down and talk to ICE. I wish they'd find out: What is ICE doing? How are they doing it? And educate themselves." The Trump administration has drawn scrutiny not just for the rapid surge in arrests, but also for the government's immigration tactics — including a series of shootings by ICE agents during traffic stops, two of which resulted in migrants being killed over the summer. Two U.S. citizens — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — were also fatally shot by immigration agents during a crackdown in the Minneapolis area earlier this year. Good's family filed lawsuits against federal officials this week, naming Homan as a defendant in one of them.

Renee Good tried to run over federal agents in Minneapolis and got shot in the face as a result. Here’s a tip: don’t want to die surrounded by cops? How about not trying to run them over?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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